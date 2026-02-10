Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy Guthrie: Search Expands as Sheriff Announces 'New Leads'

Article continues below advertisement

The search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, continues as authorities continue to follow up on "new leads" in the case. “The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains active and ongoing,” a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement on Monday, February 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Have Any Suspects Been Identified?

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The search has expanded for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The statement continued, “We understand the significant public interest in this case; however, investigators need time and space to do their work. If and when relevant information becomes available, it will be shared." On Tuesday, February 10, law enforcement revealed they will be releasing a photo of a suspect to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Law Enforcement Confirmed 'Active Presence' at Guthrie Residences

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Law enforcement confirmed 'new leads' in the investigation for Nancy Guthrie.

The sheriff also confirmed an "active law enforcement presence" at the Guthrie residences as the investigation continues, which included the follow-up on new leads. “Thousands of calls have been received across multiple tip lines, and investigators continue to review them,” the spokesperson said, adding that details won't be released to "preserve the integrity of the criminal investigation." In an earlier update, law enforcement sources claimed there was a delay in cooperation between local and federal investigations, as it was days before federal agents were allowed in the fold.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie was initially believed to have missed her Sunday church service.

Nancy was first reported missing on February 1. Although initial reports suggested a friend alerted her family of the 84-year-old's absence from her regular church service, a new source close to the Guthrie family revealed Nancy has been regularly watching a livestream of Savannah's New York church with a group of friends since the COVID pandemic. After she failed to arrive at her friend's house the morning of February 1, the woman reached out to Nancy's other daughter, Annie Guthrie, to report that the senior couldn't be reached.

'Concerning Evidence' Found in Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: NBC Experts suspect that Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping was not carefully planned.