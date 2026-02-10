Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy Guthrie: Search Expands as Sheriff Announces 'New Leads'
Feb. 10 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
The search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, continues as authorities continue to follow up on "new leads" in the case.
“The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains active and ongoing,” a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement on Monday, February 9.
Have Any Suspects Been Identified?
The statement continued, “We understand the significant public interest in this case; however, investigators need time and space to do their work. If and when relevant information becomes available, it will be shared."
On Tuesday, February 10, law enforcement revealed they will be releasing a photo of a suspect to the public.
Law Enforcement Confirmed 'Active Presence' at Guthrie Residences
The sheriff also confirmed an "active law enforcement presence" at the Guthrie residences as the investigation continues, which included the follow-up on new leads.
“Thousands of calls have been received across multiple tip lines, and investigators continue to review them,” the spokesperson said, adding that details won't be released to "preserve the integrity of the criminal investigation."
In an earlier update, law enforcement sources claimed there was a delay in cooperation between local and federal investigations, as it was days before federal agents were allowed in the fold.
Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1
Nancy was first reported missing on February 1.
Although initial reports suggested a friend alerted her family of the 84-year-old's absence from her regular church service, a new source close to the Guthrie family revealed Nancy has been regularly watching a livestream of Savannah's New York church with a group of friends since the COVID pandemic.
After she failed to arrive at her friend's house the morning of February 1, the woman reached out to Nancy's other daughter, Annie Guthrie, to report that the senior couldn't be reached.
'Concerning Evidence' Found in Nancy Guthrie's Home
The Pima County Sheriff's Department later confirmed that Nancy's home was being treated as a crime scene after "concerning evidence" was found.
Authorities immediately considered the possibility of an abduction, as Nancy had "no cognitive issues" but struggled with her mobility.
Law enforcement experts suggested that Nancy's abduction did not appear to involve a carefully planned kidnapping for ransom and instead may have spiraled out of control.
"The facts of what I see available to use right now are more in line with a potential crime gone wrong," retired FBI supervisory special agent Rob Chadwick said during an appearance on The Will Cain Show on February 9. "If someone were truly invested in trying to recover money for this case, they're going about it in a very, very different way."