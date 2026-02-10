Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Was Expected at Friend’s House — Not Church — Before Mysteriously Vanishing

Article continues below advertisement

Initial claims that Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, failed to attend an in-person church service have been confirmed as inaccurate. The 84-year-old was actually supposed to be at a friend's home in Tucson, Ariz., as she and a small group would typically gather to watch a live service from Savannah's church in New York, a new report revealed. This had become her routine every Sunday since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. When Nancy didn't arrive to her pal's place on February 1, the friend called her local daughter, Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie, to relay that she failed to show and was unreachable.

Who Was the Last Person to See Nancy Guthrie?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday, February 1.

Her disappearance was reported at around 12:15 p.m. Annie, who lives nearby, was reportedly the last person to see Nancy the night before on Saturday, January 31. It's believed either Annie or her husband, Tommaso Cioni, dropped the grandma off at her home around 9:30 p.m after having dinner together. When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home Sunday afternoon, they found blood outside and part of her Ring doorbell camera missing.

Source: mega The grandmother was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

Investigators also discovered that the camera disconnected shortly before 2:00 a.m, and at 2:12 a.m., the camera's software detected movement. Unfortunately, there's no video available since Nancy didn't have an active subscription with the company, so footage wasn't saved. The octogenarian's pacemaker app then disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m. It's believed that Nancy was abducted some time in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Investigators Are Pursuing 'New Leads'

Source: NBC No suspect has been identified in the alleged abduction of the 84-year-old.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced via a statement on social media on Monday, February 9, that they're actively following "new leads" as the investigation continues. They shared that the FBI is now handling "all aspects related to any ransom note(s) or communications involving the Guthrie family." The statement came after Savannah, 54, publicly pleaded for Nancy's return in two videos posted to Instagram last week.

'We Will Pay'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The Guthrie family pleaded with Nancy's alleged kidnappers.

The Today show star's desperate pleas were in response to purported ransom notes that were sent to multiple media outlets. The authenticity of the letters haven't be confirmed. On Saturday, February 7, Savannah addressed Nancy's alleged kidnappers via Instagram, "We received your message and understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

The Ransom Deadline Has Passed

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Alleged ransom notes have been sent to multiple media outlets.