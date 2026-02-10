Nancy Guthrie Abduction May Have Been a 'Crime Gone Wrong,' Retired FBI Agent Claims

Article continues below advertisement

A law enforcement expert suggested that the circumstances surrounding Nancy Guthrie's abduction did not appear to involve a carefully planned kidnapping for ransom. Instead, the facts point to a situation that may have spiraled out of control.

'Crime Gone Wrong'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A former FBI agent weighed in on the unusual circumstances surrounding the alleged ransom demands.

"The facts of what I see available to use right now are more in line with a potential crime gone wrong," retired FBI supervisory special agent Rob Chadwick said during an appearance on The Will Cain Show on Monday, February 9, per Fox News. "It could've been targeted, could have been random – we don't know. But we don't see a traditional kidnapping or designed kidnapping for ransom," he continued.

Rob explained that the intense media attention following Nancy's disappearance appeared inconsistent with how professional abductors typically operate, as such crimes are usually designed to avoid widespread scrutiny. He also suggested the individuals issuing ransom demands may not have been the same people involved in the initial incident inside Nancy's home, raising questions about whether the situation evolved after the crime took place. "If someone were truly invested in trying to recover money for this case, they're going about it in a very, very different way," Rob said.

Ransom Deadline

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy has been missing since January 31.

Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN9 reported that the Guthrie family had been given a deadline of Monday, February 9, at 5 p.m. Mountain Time to deposit the $6 million ransom in bitcoin. As of Monday at 6 p.m. EST, the cryptocurrency wallet "was still empty," according to Fox News anchor Sandra Smith.

'Hour of Desperation'

Source: NBC The Guthrie family were given until Monday, February 9, to pay $6 million in bitcoin.