OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie
NEWS

Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Alleged Kidnappers Sent 'Ransom Note' Demanding Millions in Bitcoin: Read the Shocking Details

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: Nathan Congleton/nbc

Nancy Guthrie was reported as missing on Sunday, February 1.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

A ransom note regarding the suspected kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been discovered.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, February 3, TMZ reporters Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere revealed that earlier that morning, they received an email that's "written like a ransom note for Savannah Guthrie's mother."

The Alleged Ransom Note Requested Bitcoin Money

Photo of TMZ headquarters received a ransom email from Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers demanding million of dollars in Bitcoin.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

TMZ headquarters received a ransom email from Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers demanding million of dollars in Bitcoin.

The message requested "a specific amount of money" in Bitcoin, though the exact sum wasn't revealed.

The reporters explained that at the "bottom" of the email, there were "certain things they were saying, about what she was wearing and damage to the house" that the sender likely included to prove they weren't an imposter.

Though the TMZ staffers initially had "trouble" getting the letter to the sheriff in Arizona who is investigating the 84-year-old's disappearance, they eventually succeeded.

It's Not Known If the Letter Is Legitimate

Photo of It's believed that Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was taken from her Arizona home against her will.
Source: pima county sheriff's department

It's believed that Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was taken from her Arizona home against her will.

"What's interesting is there was a news conference with the sheriff, and he was asked about a ransom note. And he said we're following all leads," Charles spilled, noting that at the time of the address, the note had yet to be received.

The men also clarified that it's currently unclear if the note is legitimate.

"But when you read it, they're acting as if, 'Yeah, only we would know these things. And we're serious,' and there's a dollar demand and an 'or else' in there," they added.

Inside the Investigation

Savannah Guthrie

Photo of Blood was discovered at Nancy Guthrie's home and is currently being tested.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Blood was discovered at Nancy Guthrie's home and is currently being tested.

As OK! reported, Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

Sheriff Chris Nonas revealed that it's believed Nancy was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home "against her will" the following day. After they discovered blood at the home, it was declared a crime scene.

"We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at," he explained.

Photo of Nancy Guthrie is 'in good sound mind' but isn't in great shape physically.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie is 'in good sound mind' but isn't in great shape physically.

The NBC star's mom "is very limited in her mobility," the officer said. "We know she didn’t just walk out of there. She did not leave on her own."

"Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there’s no questions asked here," he insisted, begging anyone with information to speak up. "We don’t need another bad, tragic ending. We need some help."

While Nancy has "no cognitive issues" and is of "good, sound mind," she's "not in good physical health" and requires daily medication.

The Guthrie Family Asked for Prayers

Photo of Savannah Guthrie asked her social media followers to pray for her missing mother.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie asked her social media followers to pray for her missing mother.

Savannah, who hasn't filmed for Today this week in light of the situation, asked for prayers in a February 2 Instagram post.

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," the journalist penned. "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you."

Savannah wrapped up her message by writing, "bring her home."

