Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Neighbor Reported Unmarked White Van on Their Street to Police Days Before Nancy Went Missing

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing on Sunday, February 1.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Updated 1:37 p.m. ET

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor reported suspicious activity on their street just days before she disappeared.

Brett McIntire, who lives across the street from Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, revealed in a new interview that he recently called the police after noticing an unmarked van parked on their street.

The man who lives across from Nancy Guthrie saw an unmarked white van parked on their street days before she went missing.

"It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides. It was parked on the street," the 72-year-old spilled to a news outlet. "Normally people that are coming to work on your home will have a company vehicle or, if they’re independent, something written on it."

Brett couldn't remember the exact date he saw the vehicle.

"From now on when I’m going out and about, I’ll have a paper and pen and record anything unusual," he added.

The McIntres May Amp Up Their Security

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the night of Saturday, January 31.

Brett's wife, Lisa McIntire, noted they're now considering adding security cameras to their house.

"Brett and I were talking. And we thought well, we should probably get one," she shared. "We have a pretty secure residence. Metal doors. I’m kind of a deep sleeper, so it’s unlikely someone could get past one of the metal doors. But we’re a little concerned."

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

An unverified ransom note demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's return.

As OK! shared, the NBC journalist's mom, 84, was last seen on the night of Saturday, January 31, as a family member drove her back to her Tucson, Ariz., home after she had dinner with daughter Annie Guthrie.

She was reported missing the following day when she failed to show up for church.

After authorities searched her home, they found blood near her front door, sparking them to declare her house a crime scene. A test confirmed the blood is Nancy's.

Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie's blood was found near her front door.

Local sheriff Chris Nanos revealed Nancy's Ring doorbell was disconnected at around 1:45 a.m., and about 30 minutes later, it detected someone. However, there's no video footage since Nancy's mom doesn't have the required subscription for camera access.

Nancy's pacemaker went offline around 2:30 a.m.

The Police Still Don't Have a Suspect

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with credible information.

On Thursday, February 5, authorities confirmed they did not have a suspect or person of interest, though multiple media outlets received a ransom note from her alleged abductors.

The message, which has not yet been verified, demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin, giving the Guthrie family a deadline of Thursday at 5 p.m.

Savannah Guthrie pleaded for her mom's return in an Instagram video.

Prior to the deadline, the Today star and her two siblings posted an Instagram video stating they're "ready to talk" but want proof Nancy is alive.

"She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without medicine; she needs it to survive," Savannah revealed. "We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk."

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Nancy's return.

