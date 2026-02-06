Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Neighbor Reported Unmarked White Van on Their Street to Police Days Before Nancy Went Missing

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor reported suspicious activity on their street just days before she disappeared. Brett McIntire, who lives across the street from Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, revealed in a new interview that he recently called the police after noticing an unmarked van parked on their street.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The man who lives across from Nancy Guthrie saw an unmarked white van parked on their street days before she went missing.

"It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides. It was parked on the street," the 72-year-old spilled to a news outlet. "Normally people that are coming to work on your home will have a company vehicle or, if they’re independent, something written on it." Brett couldn't remember the exact date he saw the vehicle. "From now on when I’m going out and about, I’ll have a paper and pen and record anything unusual," he added.

The McIntres May Amp Up Their Security

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the night of Saturday, January 31.

Brett's wife, Lisa McIntire, noted they're now considering adding security cameras to their house. "Brett and I were talking. And we thought well, we should probably get one," she shared. "We have a pretty secure residence. Metal doors. I’m kind of a deep sleeper, so it’s unlikely someone could get past one of the metal doors. But we’re a little concerned."

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: pima country sheriffs department An unverified ransom note demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's return.

As OK! shared, the NBC journalist's mom, 84, was last seen on the night of Saturday, January 31, as a family member drove her back to her Tucson, Ariz., home after she had dinner with daughter Annie Guthrie. She was reported missing the following day when she failed to show up for church. After authorities searched her home, they found blood near her front door, sparking them to declare her house a crime scene. A test confirmed the blood is Nancy's.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's blood was found near her front door.

Local sheriff Chris Nanos revealed Nancy's Ring doorbell was disconnected at around 1:45 a.m., and about 30 minutes later, it detected someone. However, there's no video footage since Nancy's mom doesn't have the required subscription for camera access. Nancy's pacemaker went offline around 2:30 a.m.

The Police Still Don't Have a Suspect

Source: mega The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with credible information.

On Thursday, February 5, authorities confirmed they did not have a suspect or person of interest, though multiple media outlets received a ransom note from her alleged abductors. The message, which has not yet been verified, demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin, giving the Guthrie family a deadline of Thursday at 5 p.m.

