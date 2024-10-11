Savannah Guthrie Admits How 'Sad' She Is About Hoda Kotb's Exit From 'Today': 'If I Had My Way, We'd Be Together Forever'

“Well, I would say I was shocked but not surprised because she and I have had many, many conversations about life and what does it mean in our hopes and our dreams, and I knew that 60 was a big moment and where she's thinking a lot about just how she wants to spend the rest of her day,” Guthrie, who shares kids Vale, 9, and Charley, 7 with husband Mike Feldman. “So I wasn't surprised.”

“But then when it happened, of course I was happy for her because I think it's so courageous and bold and amazing and this mode of confidence in herself and her bright future that she's writing, and she's writing it,” she added.