Savannah Guthrie Admits How 'Sad' She Is About Hoda Kotb's Exit From 'Today': 'If I Had My Way, We'd Be Together Forever'

Photo of Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie was 'happy' for Hoda Kotb when she announced she was leaving the show.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie wants to make Hoda Kotb proud!

On Thursday, October 10, while at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala, the 52-year-old shared how she feels about her longtime co-host deciding to leave Today.

savannah guthrie admits sad hoda kotb exit today together forever
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie said she knew turning 60 was a 'big moment' for Hoda Kotb to decided what she wants to do with the rest of her life.

“I'll hold it down,” Guthrie shared. “I got my Carson [Daly] and Craig [Melvin]. The whole crew.”

The newscaster also explained her initial reaction after Kotb revealed she was exiting the NBC morning show.

“Well, I would say I was shocked but not surprised because she and I have had many, many conversations about life and what does it mean in our hopes and our dreams, and I knew that 60 was a big moment and where she's thinking a lot about just how she wants to spend the rest of her day,” Guthrie, who shares kids Vale, 9, and Charley, 7 with husband Mike Feldman. “So I wasn't surprised.”

“But then when it happened, of course I was happy for her because I think it's so courageous and bold and amazing and this mode of confidence in herself and her bright future that she's writing, and she's writing it,” she added.

savannah guthrie admits sad hoda kotb exit today together forever
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have worked together on 'Today' since 2012.

"It's not like she knows, ‘Oh I'm going to this job. I'm going.’ She doesn't know, but she knows what she can do and I love that and I'm inspired by that," Guthrie continued.

The star, who has worked alongside Kotb since 2012, then expressed her sorrow about the bitter-sweet situation.

“And of course I'm also sad because I love her so much and if I had it my way, we'd be together forever,” she admitted.

During the September 26 episode of Today, Kotb told the public she would be leaving the program after 17 years.

savannah guthrie admits sad hoda kotb exit today together forever
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb announced she was leaving 'Today' focus on daughters Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 5.

"My broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie,” she wrote in a letter to the staff. "I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited."

Kobt shared that she hopes to redirect her focus to daughters Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 5.

savannah guthrie admits sad hoda kotb exit today together forever
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie said she's 'hold it down' at 'Today' after Hoda Kotb's exit.

The mother-of-two intends to stay on the show until 2025 and hopes to “remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart."

People interviewed Guthrie.

