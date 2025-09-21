Savannah Guthrie Was 'Terrified' to Take Over After Ann Curry Left 'Today'

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie once feared her role at Today would be short-lived. Reflecting on her journey, the 53-year-old anchor opened up about her early days on the hit morning show during a recent episode of Jason Kennedy's podcast. At the time, Guthrie already earned many hats at NBC as its White House correspondent from 2008 to 2011, and its chief legal correspondent.

Source: Jason Kennedy/YouTube Savannah Guthrie talked about her time in 'Today' on Jason Kennedy's podcast.

The Turning Point

"I was waiting to do my live shot on a Supreme Court case on Nightly News, and the president of NBC at the time called me down to his office at 6:00," she recalled, reminiscing about her job offer in 2012. "The news goes on at 6:30, [and] I thought it was a little odd." Once in the office, Guthrie received surprising news. The then-network president handed her an article discussing Ann Curry's plans to leave Today.

Source: Jason Kennedy/YouTube Savannah Guthrie recalled being 'terrified' of becoming a transitional figure on 'Today.'

"[This] was news to me," Guthrie said. "Then he started talking to me about that job. Honestly, I didn't even know what he was saying. … He was, kind of, talking around it, 'It's not an easy situation, but this is good, and any other day we'd be jumping up and down for you.'" Since becoming co-anchor, Guthrie has become a central figure on the show, known for her ability to handle a wide range of stories, from breaking news and political interviews to more lighthearted segments.

Source: Mega Savannah Guthrie took over after Ann Curry’s dramatic exit in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Curry had been reportedly removed from the network after just a year of hosting due to ratings and alleged friction with cohost Matt Lauer. On June 28, 2012, Curry delivered a tearful, on-air farewell, which became a viral and much-discussed television moment. The public response was overwhelmingly sympathetic to Curry and critical of NBC and, in particular, Lauer, who many believed had a hand in pushing her out.

Source: Mega The star has anchored 'Today' for 13 years.

The controversy led to a public perception that Guthrie was part of a "palace coup" against Curry, even though Guthrie herself later stated that she was "the last to know" about the decision and was "terrified" by the sudden promotion. She has said that the situation was not a "happy occasion for anyone."

Stepping into Curry's shoes was bittersweet for Guthrie. "I came at a time of a lot of controversy for the show, and it wasn't, I don't think, a happy occasion, really — for anyone, including me," she explained. After receiving the formal offer, Guthrie faced a crucial decision. "He said, 'Do you want it?' And I said, 'I don't know.' Of course I wanted it [because] it was my lifelong dream — actually higher than my lifelong dream, but I also knew that it was a terrible moment for the network and the show."

Source: Mega Savannah Guthrie praised her team, saying she has the 'best job with the best people.'

Guthrie painted a picture of uncertainty: "I could see it all clearly [that I'm] going to be a flash in the pan," she admitted. "I'm going to be that transitional figure that gets kicked to the side. They're going to throw me in there, I'll totally be rejected internally and externally, and then I'll lose everything. I [was] so happy where I am, so I really wasn't sure. I was terrified."

Support and Success