Savannah Guthrie Was 'Terrified' to Take Over After Ann Curry Left 'Today'
Sept. 21 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie once feared her role at Today would be short-lived.
Reflecting on her journey, the 53-year-old anchor opened up about her early days on the hit morning show during a recent episode of Jason Kennedy's podcast.
At the time, Guthrie already earned many hats at NBC as its White House correspondent from 2008 to 2011, and its chief legal correspondent.
The Turning Point
"I was waiting to do my live shot on a Supreme Court case on Nightly News, and the president of NBC at the time called me down to his office at 6:00," she recalled, reminiscing about her job offer in 2012. "The news goes on at 6:30, [and] I thought it was a little odd."
Once in the office, Guthrie received surprising news. The then-network president handed her an article discussing Ann Curry's plans to leave Today.
"[This] was news to me," Guthrie said. "Then he started talking to me about that job. Honestly, I didn't even know what he was saying. … He was, kind of, talking around it, 'It's not an easy situation, but this is good, and any other day we'd be jumping up and down for you.'"
Since becoming co-anchor, Guthrie has become a central figure on the show, known for her ability to handle a wide range of stories, from breaking news and political interviews to more lighthearted segments.
Curry had been reportedly removed from the network after just a year of hosting due to ratings and alleged friction with cohost Matt Lauer.
On June 28, 2012, Curry delivered a tearful, on-air farewell, which became a viral and much-discussed television moment. The public response was overwhelmingly sympathetic to Curry and critical of NBC and, in particular, Lauer, who many believed had a hand in pushing her out.
The controversy led to a public perception that Guthrie was part of a "palace coup" against Curry, even though Guthrie herself later stated that she was "the last to know" about the decision and was "terrified" by the sudden promotion.
She has said that the situation was not a "happy occasion for anyone."
Stepping into Curry's shoes was bittersweet for Guthrie. "I came at a time of a lot of controversy for the show, and it wasn't, I don't think, a happy occasion, really — for anyone, including me," she explained.
After receiving the formal offer, Guthrie faced a crucial decision. "He said, 'Do you want it?' And I said, 'I don't know.' Of course I wanted it [because] it was my lifelong dream — actually higher than my lifelong dream, but I also knew that it was a terrible moment for the network and the show."
Guthrie painted a picture of uncertainty: "I could see it all clearly [that I'm] going to be a flash in the pan," she admitted.
"I'm going to be that transitional figure that gets kicked to the side. They're going to throw me in there, I'll totally be rejected internally and externally, and then I'll lose everything. I [was] so happy where I am, so I really wasn't sure. I was terrified."
Support and Success
Her then-boss reassured her, promising that her career would "be OK," which ultimately helped her accept the job. Fast forward to today, and Guthrie has anchored the show for 13 years, navigating scandals and changes, including the fallout from former coanchor Lauer’s departure in 2018.
"I know now is that I have the best job with the best people, both on camera and behind the scenes," Guthrie said. "We're doing important work and [it's] fun. Who knows what the future holds? I'm open, but I'm pretty darn happy."