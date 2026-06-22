Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' After Missing Several Shows Amid Her Mother’s Tragic Disappearance
June 22 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show after being notably absent from several episodes.
Guthrie reappeared on the Monday, June 22, installment of Today as if no time had passed.
The veteran TV anchor was missing from Wednesday, June 17, to Friday, June 19, as the rest of the team bid farewell to retiring colleague Frances Rivera.
Where Was Savannah Guthrie?
Sheinelle Jones filled in for Guthrie in her absence. Jones and Craig Melvin eventually gave insight into why Guthrie had vanished from viewers' screens.
"Savannah starts production meetings on the Wordle game show coming to NBC," Melvin revealed.
"It's coming! Yeah, I'm excited for her," Jones added.
Guthrie, a devoted New York Times Wordle player, announced in May she would be hosting a new show based on the game from executive producer Jimmy Fallon.
Guthrie, however, has been frequently missing from her post on the Today show amid the ongoing search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie.
Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson, Ariz., on the evening of January 31. She went missing overnight, with the family believing she may have been forcibly taken from her home.
Savannah took a two-month hiatus from the Today show to deal with the tragedy, returning in April with her mother still nowhere to be found. She and her siblings have offered a $1 million reward for any information that could lead to Nancy's safe return.
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- Jenna Bush Hager Breaks Down in Tears as Savannah Guthrie Joins Her Hour of 'Today' Amid Desperate Search for Missing Mom Nancy
- Nancy Guthrie Update: JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Implores Savannah's Family to 'Scrutinize' What Police Are Doing
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The Latest on the Nancy Guthrie Case
The Pima County Sheriff's Office, which has been investigating the case alongside the FBI, made a statement on June 1 addressing the delays in finding answers.
"This is a very sensitive case. But what really makes it prolonged is we do rely on labs for the digital part of this case, which is very critical," said Sheriff Chris Nanos. "We want to make sure that DNA doesn't just identify a suspect. It also exonerates those who are innocent."
There have been very few updates in the past several months. A renewed tip that Nancy's remains were buried in Mexico prompted grassroots group Buscando Corazones Nogales, which has been actively investigating the case, to continue search efforts on the border.
According to reporting shared on the "Drop Dead" podcast, the volunteer team received highly detailed information suggesting the grandmother could be buried in a rural area near Nogales, Mexico.
On Sunday, June 21, Savannah shared a tribute to her husband for Father's Day, calling him a "hero" amid the devastating search for her mother.
Michael Feldman and Savannah share two children: daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9.
In the heartfelt tribute, Savannah uploaded a post of her young kids cuddled up with their dad.
"Our hero," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day."