Sheriff Confirms He's 'Keeping Secrets' in Nancy Guthrie Case as Khloé Kardashian Sounds Alarm on 'Weird' Investigation

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Suspicions surrounding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remain at an all time high after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos admitted officials are "keeping secrets" from the public about their probe. During a recent sit-down interview with local news outlet KOLD, the Arizona sheriff admitted his team is intentionally withholding information from the public more than 100 days after the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31. Sheriff Nanos made the eyebrow-raising confession after being asked whether certain information pertaining to the investigation has been kept confidential

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Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Saturday, January 31.

"Yes, absolutely there are. But it's not done because we got [to] keep it a secret. It's done because we got to protect our case," he explained, refusing to lose hope in solving Nancy's disappearance. "I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case," the sheriff vowed. "And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial. We continue to work with our labs, whether it’s on the digital end or the biological end, DNA."

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of 'Today' star Savannah Guthrie.

The sheriff's Tuesday, May 12, TV interview came one day before Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonderland" episode dropped, where she discussed suspicions she had about the "weird" case. Speaking to true crime podcaster Ashley Flowers, The Kardashians star declared, "Nancy Guthrie, I mean, is that not heartbreaking?" "I don't know. I'm just like, this is 2026. There is nothing? That is mind-blowing," the reality star continued, pointing out specific parts of the investigation she's been questioning most.

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'How Weird Is That?'

Source: Khloé in Wonder Land/YouTube; NBC Khloé Kardashian recently spoke to a true crime podcaster about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Noting how the sheriff's department and the FBI have yet to publicly verify alleged ransom notes sent to multiple media outlets — some of which Savannah believes were real — Khloé asked, "How weird was that?" "It’s so much, and I just can’t understand that in 2026 there’s not — like you said — that’s what I don’t believe, that there’s not one piece of information. They’re not telling us," she concluded.

Guthrie Family Offering $1 Million Reward for Nancy's 'Recovery'

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains unsolved more than 100 days after she went missing.