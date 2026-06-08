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Savannah Guthrie Shares Hopeful Update 4 Months After Mom Nancy Went Missing

savannah guthrie offers hopeful family update
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie shared a hopeful update as the search for her missing mom enters its fourth month.

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June 8 2026, Updated 7:46 a.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie is holding onto hope as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues four months after her disappearance.

On Sunday, June 7, the Today co-host shared an emotional message with her followers on Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse into the pain and determination her family continues to carry each day.

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image of Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional Instagram message asking for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, to be brought home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional Instagram message asking for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, to be brought home.

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“Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out,” she wrote in white lettering displayed over religious artwork. “Bring her home 💛.”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram
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Taking Matters Into Her Own Hands

image of Reports claimed Savannah Guthrie hired a private team of investigators to help continue the search.
Source: MEGA

Reports claimed Savannah Guthrie hired a private team of investigators to help continue the search.

As the investigation continues, reports claimed Savannah is “paying whatever it takes” to keep the search moving forward.

According to reports, the television personality allegedly hired a specialized private team to help locate her 84-year-old mother. Sources said she has been willing to spend whatever is necessary to avoid delays and ensure every possible lead is explored.

Frustrated by what she reportedly viewed as a slowdown in the official investigation, Savannah allegedly assembled an elite task force made up of private investigators, former federal agents and security experts.

The team is said to be working around the clock, reviewing tips, analyzing digital evidence and following up on active leads connected to the case.

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'Money Doesn't Matter'

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image of Authorities have reportedly received around 50,000 tips, though the case remains unsolved.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities have reportedly received around 50,000 tips, though the case remains unsolved.

According to a report from gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, Savannah's priority remains finding her mother, regardless of the financial commitment involved.

Savannah is paying whatever it takes to keep this search active,” a source told Rob on Tuesday, May 26. “She refuses to rely solely on law enforcement.”

“Money doesn’t matter to her right now. This is about finding her mother,” sources told Rob. “If more investigators, more security, or more resources help, she’ll keep paying for them.”

The decision reportedly comes as authorities continue sorting through a massive amount of information connected to the case.

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Investigation Continues Amid Thousands of Tips

image of Savannah Guthrie previously made a public Mother's Day plea, urging anyone with information to contact the FBI.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie previously made a public Mother's Day plea, urging anyone with information to contact the FBI.

Although investigators have received approximately 50,000 tips, the case remains unresolved.

Experts familiar with the situation believe critical information could still be buried within the enormous volume of leads reviewed by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

A source claimed Savannah became increasingly concerned as the investigation appeared to slow over time.

“She expected urgency and direct communication. Instead, she feels the investigation became distant and procedural,” the source told Rob.

“She still believes her mom can be found. That’s why the private investigators are still working every single day,” Rob’s source said.

Emotional Mother's Day Plea

Weeks before sharing her latest update, Savannah publicly addressed her mother's disappearance in a touching Mother's Day tribute.

Alongside a montage of family videos, the NBC star posted a message expressing her family's heartbreak and determination.

“Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with every breath,” she began the May 10 Instagram tribute. “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

She also urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying.”

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