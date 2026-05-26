Nancy Guthrie Case: Overseas Digital Mastermind May Be Behind the 'Sophisticated' Abduction, Retired Detective Suggests
May 26 2026, Updated 3:39 p.m. ET
Retired Colorado detective Lisa J. Miller theorized that the "Porch Guy" in the baffling case of Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, is likely a hired local thug, while an overseas cybercriminal mastermind orchestrated the crime.
'Not a Typical Wrench Attack'
Miller introduced her "wrench attack" theory regarding Nancy’s February 1 abduction while speaking with Fox News Digital.
This concept, derived from a 2009 webcomic, involves sophisticated hackers utilizing physical violence or kidnapping via recruited local criminals to extort cryptocurrency or sensitive data.
But Nancy’s case is atypical, Lisa insisted.
“In the beginning of this Nancy Guthrie case, we're all taking a look at it, and we're seeing things that just didn't seem to fit," she said. "What we're seeing with Nancy Guthrie is not a typical wrench attack.”
Miller noted that the masked suspect captured on the front door camera comes across as a "doofus" or "street-level thug" due to his clumsy setup, visible firearms handling and overall lack of criminal sophistication.
“Look at his getup, look at how he carries his firearm," she noted. “Yet there's some very sophisticated elements to this case that again fall in line with what we see in a traditional wrench attack.”
Because the case features highly complex digital footprints — such as untraceable cryptocurrency ransom demands — Lisa argued a tech-savvy "boss" is pulling the strings. This mastermind is likely a young hacker operating from a country with no U.S. extradition treaty.
Other criminal profilers have echoed aspects of this hierarchy, even speculating that "Porch Guy" may have since been eliminated by the lead organizer to cover their tracks.
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- Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Suggests Investigators Should Look Into Arizona Teen Case as Search Continues Into Week 5
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The Alleged Kidnappers Demanded Money Via Cryptocurrency
Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer agreed Nancy was targeted by an organized criminal group using publicly available information to exploit her vulnerability.
The sophisticated nature of the network explains why the FBI and digital forensic experts have struggled to trace the $6 million cryptocurrency ransom emails sent to media outlets like TMZ.
While “Porch Guy” was captured on home surveillance footage, Coffindaffer suspected he is merely a low-level operator ("a mope") or hired local muscle acting on behalf of overseas or highly organized masterminds.
Lisa also weighed in on the videos posted by Savannah and her family, all of whom were cleared in the investigation, begging the suspect(s) to return their mother.
“I don't think for a minute ... that the FBI would have put Savannah Guthrie [and] her family through the trauma of recording those videos if they did not believe that there was something real behind these videos,” she said.