TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Overseas Digital Mastermind May Be Behind the 'Sophisticated' Abduction, Retired Detective Suggests Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; MEGA Retired detective Lisa J. Miller theorized that Nancy Guthrie's abductor could be a foreign hacker or digital criminal mastermind. Lesley Abravanel May 26 2026, Updated 3:39 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Retired Colorado detective Lisa J. Miller theorized that the "Porch Guy" in the baffling case of Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, is likely a hired local thug, while an overseas cybercriminal mastermind orchestrated the crime.

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'Not a Typical Wrench Attack'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; MEGA A retired detective felt the masked suspect captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera seemed like a 'doofus.'

Miller introduced her "wrench attack" theory regarding Nancy’s February 1 abduction while speaking with Fox News Digital. This concept, derived from a 2009 webcomic, involves sophisticated hackers utilizing physical violence or kidnapping via recruited local criminals to extort cryptocurrency or sensitive data. But Nancy’s case is atypical, Lisa insisted. “In the beginning of this Nancy Guthrie case, we're all taking a look at it, and we're seeing things that just didn't seem to fit," she said. "What we're seeing with Nancy Guthrie is not a typical wrench attack.” Miller noted that the masked suspect captured on the front door camera comes across as a "doofus" or "street-level thug" due to his clumsy setup, visible firearms handling and overall lack of criminal sophistication.

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Source: MEGA The detective thinks there's a 'mastermind' hacker behind the abduction.

“Look at his getup, look at how he carries his firearm," she noted. “Yet there's some very sophisticated elements to this case that again fall in line with what we see in a traditional wrench attack.” Because the case features highly complex digital footprints — such as untraceable cryptocurrency ransom demands — Lisa argued a tech-savvy "boss" is pulling the strings. This mastermind is likely a young hacker operating from a country with no U.S. extradition treaty. Other criminal profilers have echoed aspects of this hierarchy, even speculating that "Porch Guy" may have since been eliminated by the lead organizer to cover their tracks.

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The Alleged Kidnappers Demanded Money Via Cryptocurrency

Source: MEGA Authorities have not been able to trace the location of where the cryptocurrency demands came from.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer agreed Nancy was targeted by an organized criminal group using publicly available information to exploit her vulnerability. The sophisticated nature of the network explains why the FBI and digital forensic experts have struggled to trace the $6 million cryptocurrency ransom emails sent to media outlets like TMZ. While “Porch Guy” was captured on home surveillance footage, Coffindaffer suspected he is merely a low-level operator ("a mope") or hired local muscle acting on behalf of overseas or highly organized masterminds.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie told the kidnappers she would pay whatever price to get her mom back.