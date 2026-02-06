Savannah Guthrie's Brother Makes Desperate Plea to Mom's Alleged Kidnapper: 'We Are Ready to Talk'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie’s family is asking for contact with the alleged kidnapper.

“This is Camron Guthrie and I’m speaking for the Guthrie family,” Camron said in the clip. “Whoever it out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know if you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact.”

The emotional message comes just days after reports surfaced suggesting Nancy may have been kidnapped. This isn't the first time the family publicly addressed those allegedly involved. On February 3, TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere revealed that earlier that morning, they received an email described as being “written like a ransom note for Savannah Guthrie's mother.”

According to the reporters, the email demanded “a specific amount of money” in Bitcoin, though the exact figure was not disclosed. They further explained that at the “bottom” of the message, the sender referenced “certain things they were saying, about what she was wearing and damage to the house,” details that appeared to be included to prove the message was legitimate.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Camron Guthrie shared a video message online.

Following the rumors, Savannah spoke out directly about the alleged deal. “We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media,” she said. “As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A ransom-style email was reportedly sent.

She ended her statement with a deeply personal message to her mother. “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment. And we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance that the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you, Mom,” Savannah added.

Camron echoed those sentiments one final time, adding, “We love you, Mom. Stay strong.”

The family captioned the post simply: “Bring her home.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;NBC Police believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will.