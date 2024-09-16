Savannah Guthrie Visits 'Today' Co-Host Hoda Kotb's New Home With Their Kids: See the Cute Photos!
Friends 'till the end!
Savannah Guthrie, 52, and Hoda Kotb, 60, spent their weekend at the latter's new home in the New York suburbs, snacking on some sweet treats and taking pictures.
"Home," Kotb captioned some of the sweet photos to social media.
In the pictures, Guthrie's kids, Vale, 10, and Charley, 7, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman, smiled for the camera alongside Kotb and her two daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.)
The next day, Kotb gushed about her weekend.
“I have to say, Savannah understands, and she was like, ‘We’re coming and going,’” Kotb told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 42, on the Monday, September 16, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. “They came in, they ate some cupcakes, they walked around, and the kids were on the swings for 10 minutes.”
The TV personality added that she and her daughters, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, were panicking about what snacks to serve to Guthrie and her family.
Because of the chaos and brief visit, Bush Hager joked that entertaining is something Kotb is “new at,” which the latter seemingly agreed, noting how she “used to panic” when the doorbell rang at her apartment but is now open to having visitors in her home.
“Our front door is already open. It’s just a screen,” the journalist explained. “‘Ding dong,’ a woman came over. She was like, ‘I live across the street. Here’s a pie and here’s my daughter. She’s in high school. Hi!’ She met the kids. You know what I said? ‘Come inside! Come in!’ This is all awesome.”
- Savannah Guthrie Admits She Lost a Tooth at 'Today' Christmas Party After 'a Lot of Day Drinking'
- 20 Most Trusted News Anchors: Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper, Gayle King and More
- Savannah Guthrie Addresses 'Unpleasant' Atmosphere at NBC During Ronna McDaniel's Short Tenure: 'I Didn't Have Anything to Do With It'
In March, Kotb said she was moving outside of New York City, which has been a great decision for her and her brood. “Everything changed like that. I have a whole new town and a whole new school and all the new things,” she told Bush Hager while discussing the back-to-school season.
“We went for our first day of school, I carried a coffee, and I [was wearing] sneakers, and I walked my kids to school like normal people. It was awesome,” Kotb added.
In her interview with People, the TV host said she wants her kids to "feel grass on their feet, and play in the yard, and ride bikes down the street, and run up and down the stairs."
"I just see that life for them in this perfect house in this beautiful little town where I know they'll be able to blossom into beautiful, independent, strong women," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kotb acknowledged that leaving the city for the suburbs was not an easy decision, especially after living in the same apartment she adopted her girls in.