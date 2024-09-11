or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > kamala harris
OK LogoPHOTOS

20 Celebrities Who Reacted to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's 2024 Debate: From 'Childless Cat Lady' Taylor Swift to Jimmy Kimmel and More

kamala harris donald trumps debate hollywood reacts
Source: MEGA

Celebrities weighed in after watching Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's first-ever presidential debate on September 10.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 8:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Following Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's 2024 debate on September 10, Taylor Swift made headlines after finally sharing her highly anticipated endorsement.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the "august" singer said in a statement on Instagram. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Her post featured a photo of herself holding her ragdoll cat, Benjamin Button.

She signed her endorsement "Childless Cat Lady," referencing the past controversial remark made by Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance.

Article continues below advertisement

Dionne Warwick

dionne warwick
Source: MEGA

Dionne Warwick kept her reaction simple, writing on X, "Doing all that yelling and lying."

Big Boi

big boi
Source: MEGA

Rapper Big Boi asked his followers how they felt about the debate before agreeing to a tweet that read, "Nobody answered a d--- question. A s--- show. But good thing fact-checking in real time is 🔥."

Article continues below advertisement

Bette Midler

bette midler
Source: MEGA

Bette Midler actively posted and retweeted statements throughout the 2024 debate.

She said in one of her tweets, "I don’t know how she can keep a straight face with this nut going on about 'executing the baby after it’s born'…that’s murder. Or, as others have said, 'a school shooting.'"

The Hocus Pocus actress added, "How did he jump from abortion to student loans?Huh?"

After the debate, Midler declared that Harris "won. Cased closed." She also rejoiced as soon as Swift endorsed the VP for president.

Article continues below advertisement

Kerry Washington

kerry washington
Source: MEGA

On X, Kerry Washington uploaded a selfie showing off her sweater with the embroidered text "madam president."

"Post #debate assessment #HarrisWalz2024," she captioned the snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Hamill

mark hamill
Source: MEGA

"Him: We are a failing, 3rd-World nation! We're headed for WWIII! They're killing babies after they're born! Haitian migrants are eating your pets! Couldn't think of anything he'd do differently on Jan 6th! #AngryDefensiveandWeird 🤬🤪 Her: Presidential 🇺🇸 #WeAreNOTGoingBack," said Mark Hamill.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel

jimmy kimmel
Source: MEGA

Longtime Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel showed off his creative juices and shared an edited screenshot from the 2024 presidential debate. He replaced Trump and Harris with Inside Out characters Anger and Joy, respectively, and asked his Instagram followers, "Anyone else watching on Disney Plus?"

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo

lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo uploaded a screenshot from the debate on her Instagram page, showing Harris smirking while listening to Trump's comment.

"Same…" the "Truth Hurts" singer wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen King

stephen king
Source: MEGA

Stephen King posted two savage tweets to lambast Trump.

"Trump sounds barking mad," one read, while the other showed, "Notice how red he’s getting."

Article continues below advertisement

Keke Palmer

keke palmer
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
kamala harris

"Chewed," Keke Palmer simply wrote, praising Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

Lynda Carter

lynda carter
Source: MEGA

Lynda Carter also posted a series of tweets to show her support for Harris.

"Notice that Kamala Harris is offering real solutions and Donald Trump is offering lies. #Debate2024," one of her posts read.

"Donald Trump has never known the grief that his cruel abortion bans have caused. #Debate2024," she wrote in a second comment, while she shared in another update, "Trump said there won’t be a national abortion ban the way his Supreme Court nominees said they wouldn’t overturn Roe v. Wade."

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell

rosie odonnell
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell did not hold back when she reacted to various comments Trump made throughout the debate.

"Crazy demented uncle #nevertrump," she captioned a photo of the ex-POTUS screaming into his microphone.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Cryer

jon cryer
Source: MEGA

"I’m so glad they didn’t argue about golf," said Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Ruffalo

mark ruffalo
Source: MEGA

Mark Ruffalo applauded Harris for keeping it together while debating Trump.

"Honestly, I was anxious about this debate but what is clear is that Kamala not only has a vision for the future and lifting America up but she is just so much even-tempered and so much smarter that Trump. She crushed him. #Debate2024," said The Avengers actor.

Ruffalo added, "It was like watching Muhammad Ali: she baited him and then let him swing wildly until he sputtered out. #RopeADope #Debate2024."

Article continues below advertisement

Lea Thompson

lea thompson
Source: MEGA

Lea Thompson let a meme do the talking. She uploaded a screenshot of Chris Farley's Saturday Night Live scene in a 1993 sketch and added a photo of Trump alongside the text, "For the LOVE OF GOD! just get OUT of our LIVES!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner

rob reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner declared on X, "Tonight we saw the next President of the United States, and her name is Kamala Harris."

Article continues below advertisement

Sheryl Lee Ralph

sheryl lee ralph
Source: MEGA

"This man is weak, stupid and delusional!!" Sheryl Lee Ralph said of Trump in a tweet.

Article continues below advertisement

W. Kamau Bell

w kamau bell
Source: MEGA

Stand-up comedian W. Kamau Bell praised Swift's move to endorse Harris, writing on Instagram, "Trump, look what you made her do!😂."

Article continues below advertisement

Barack and Michelle Obama

barack and michelle obama
Source: MEGA

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, both supported Harris after the debate.

"Tonight, we saw firsthand who has the vision and strength to move this country forward instead of dividing us. @KamalaHarris will be a president for all Americans. Let's get to work," Barack said, sharing a link where people can donate to support the Harris-Walz campaign.

Meanwhile, the former first lady shared, "After tonight’s debate there should be no doubt – no room for discussion – @KamalaHarris is the only candidate in this race who is ready to be President. I am once again urging everyone to roll up their sleeves and DO SOMETHING – phone bank, knock on doors, talk to any and everyone you know and urge them to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

Michelle continued, "Every vote will matter in what will be a close race. We cannot afford to have anyone sitting on the sidelines. There’s simply too much at stake."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.