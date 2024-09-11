20 Celebrities Who Reacted to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's 2024 Debate: From 'Childless Cat Lady' Taylor Swift to Jimmy Kimmel and More

Following Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's 2024 debate on September 10, Taylor Swift made headlines after finally sharing her highly anticipated endorsement.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the "august" singer said in a statement on Instagram. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Her post featured a photo of herself holding her ragdoll cat, Benjamin Button.

She signed her endorsement "Childless Cat Lady," referencing the past controversial remark made by Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance.