20 Celebrities Who Reacted to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's 2024 Debate: From 'Childless Cat Lady' Taylor Swift to Jimmy Kimmel and More
Taylor Swift
Following Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's 2024 debate on September 10, Taylor Swift made headlines after finally sharing her highly anticipated endorsement.
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the "august" singer said in a statement on Instagram. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."
Her post featured a photo of herself holding her ragdoll cat, Benjamin Button.
She signed her endorsement "Childless Cat Lady," referencing the past controversial remark made by Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance.
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick kept her reaction simple, writing on X, "Doing all that yelling and lying."
Big Boi
Rapper Big Boi asked his followers how they felt about the debate before agreeing to a tweet that read, "Nobody answered a d--- question. A s--- show. But good thing fact-checking in real time is 🔥."
Bette Midler
Bette Midler actively posted and retweeted statements throughout the 2024 debate.
She said in one of her tweets, "I don’t know how she can keep a straight face with this nut going on about 'executing the baby after it’s born'…that’s murder. Or, as others have said, 'a school shooting.'"
The Hocus Pocus actress added, "How did he jump from abortion to student loans?Huh?"
After the debate, Midler declared that Harris "won. Cased closed." She also rejoiced as soon as Swift endorsed the VP for president.
Kerry Washington
On X, Kerry Washington uploaded a selfie showing off her sweater with the embroidered text "madam president."
"Post #debate assessment #HarrisWalz2024," she captioned the snap.
Mark Hamill
"Him: We are a failing, 3rd-World nation! We're headed for WWIII! They're killing babies after they're born! Haitian migrants are eating your pets! Couldn't think of anything he'd do differently on Jan 6th! #AngryDefensiveandWeird 🤬🤪 Her: Presidential 🇺🇸 #WeAreNOTGoingBack," said Mark Hamill.
Jimmy Kimmel
Longtime Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel showed off his creative juices and shared an edited screenshot from the 2024 presidential debate. He replaced Trump and Harris with Inside Out characters Anger and Joy, respectively, and asked his Instagram followers, "Anyone else watching on Disney Plus?"
Lizzo
Stephen King
Stephen King posted two savage tweets to lambast Trump.
"Trump sounds barking mad," one read, while the other showed, "Notice how red he’s getting."
Keke Palmer
"Chewed," Keke Palmer simply wrote, praising Harris.
Lynda Carter
Lynda Carter also posted a series of tweets to show her support for Harris.
"Notice that Kamala Harris is offering real solutions and Donald Trump is offering lies. #Debate2024," one of her posts read.
"Donald Trump has never known the grief that his cruel abortion bans have caused. #Debate2024," she wrote in a second comment, while she shared in another update, "Trump said there won’t be a national abortion ban the way his Supreme Court nominees said they wouldn’t overturn Roe v. Wade."
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell did not hold back when she reacted to various comments Trump made throughout the debate.
"Crazy demented uncle #nevertrump," she captioned a photo of the ex-POTUS screaming into his microphone.
Jon Cryer
"I’m so glad they didn’t argue about golf," said Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer.
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo applauded Harris for keeping it together while debating Trump.
"Honestly, I was anxious about this debate but what is clear is that Kamala not only has a vision for the future and lifting America up but she is just so much even-tempered and so much smarter that Trump. She crushed him. #Debate2024," said The Avengers actor.
Ruffalo added, "It was like watching Muhammad Ali: she baited him and then let him swing wildly until he sputtered out. #RopeADope #Debate2024."
Lea Thompson
Lea Thompson let a meme do the talking. She uploaded a screenshot of Chris Farley's Saturday Night Live scene in a 1993 sketch and added a photo of Trump alongside the text, "For the LOVE OF GOD! just get OUT of our LIVES!!"
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner declared on X, "Tonight we saw the next President of the United States, and her name is Kamala Harris."
Sheryl Lee Ralph
"This man is weak, stupid and delusional!!" Sheryl Lee Ralph said of Trump in a tweet.
W. Kamau Bell
Stand-up comedian W. Kamau Bell praised Swift's move to endorse Harris, writing on Instagram, "Trump, look what you made her do!😂."
Barack and Michelle Obama
Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, both supported Harris after the debate.
"Tonight, we saw firsthand who has the vision and strength to move this country forward instead of dividing us. @KamalaHarris will be a president for all Americans. Let's get to work," Barack said, sharing a link where people can donate to support the Harris-Walz campaign.
Meanwhile, the former first lady shared, "After tonight’s debate there should be no doubt – no room for discussion – @KamalaHarris is the only candidate in this race who is ready to be President. I am once again urging everyone to roll up their sleeves and DO SOMETHING – phone bank, knock on doors, talk to any and everyone you know and urge them to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."
Michelle continued, "Every vote will matter in what will be a close race. We cannot afford to have anyone sitting on the sidelines. There’s simply too much at stake."