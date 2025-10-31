Scariest Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years — Including Heidi Klum's Visible Woman and LeBron James' Pennywise
Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum has always ruled the spooky season with her otherworldly Halloween costumes.
For her annual Halloween party in 2011, the German model spooked fans with her skin-ripped-off look, which she called "The Visible Woman."
"It's kind of like a dead body with the first layer of skin ripped off," she told an outlet about her costume. "It's basically like me naked… All my veins and blood will all be visible. You don't feel quite naked with it because it is so colorful."
Sharing how she came up with the costume idea, Klum shared, "This is my thirteenth Halloween party this year and I wanted something different.I was thinking how it would look if I had all my skin ripped off, and so... voila!"
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum went twinning for Halloween in 2017, posing as Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
The Step Up actress revealed, "When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack. Happy Halloween everyone 🎃."
Kat Graham
Kat Graham let her mask do the talking!
Wearing a yellow suit and a matching fedora, she hit the event while sending shivers through fans with her The Mask-inspired outfit based on Jim Carrey's iconic character.
Kate Moss and Jamie Hince
In 2013, Kate Moss and Jamie Hince sported dark costumes to celebrate Halloween.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga haunted fans when she perfectly cosplayed as Edward Scissorhands for Halloween 2017.
LeBron James
LeBron James' fans surely had a nightmare after seeing the King James in a Pennywise costume.
"Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈" he captioned the post, dominating the fright game.
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were on point when they dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia in 2018.
Tracee Ellis Ross
With the success of the Lupita Nyong'o-led horror film Us in 2019, Tracee Ellis Ross decided to dress up as the Tethered character Red.
"Hi @lupitanyongo it's me again. Another year, another costume. It's the @blackishabc this Tuesday at 9:30pm/8:30c! #blackish #halloween," Ross shared on Instagram.
She also donned the signature red jumpsuit when she posed with her Black-ish costars, whose costumes were also inspired by the hit flick.