Scariest Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years — Including Heidi Klum's Visible Woman and LeBron James' Pennywise

Heidi Klum has always ruled the spooky season with her otherworldly Halloween costumes.

For her annual Halloween party in 2011, the German model spooked fans with her skin-ripped-off look, which she called "The Visible Woman."

"It's kind of like a dead body with the first layer of skin ripped off," she told an outlet about her costume. "It's basically like me naked… All my veins and blood will all be visible. You don't feel quite naked with it because it is so colorful."

Sharing how she came up with the costume idea, Klum shared, "This is my thirteenth Halloween party this year and I wanted something different.I was thinking how it would look if I had all my skin ripped off, and so... voila!"