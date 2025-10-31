or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Halloween
PHOTOS

Scariest Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years — Including Heidi Klum's Visible Woman and LeBron James' Pennywise

scariest celebrity halloween costumes over the years photos
Source: MEGA; @kingjames/Instagram

These stars turned Halloween into a competitive sport with their scariest, most hair-raising costumes.





Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum called her 2011 Halloween costume the 'Visible Woman.'

Heidi Klum has always ruled the spooky season with her otherworldly Halloween costumes.

For her annual Halloween party in 2011, the German model spooked fans with her skin-ripped-off look, which she called "The Visible Woman."

"It's kind of like a dead body with the first layer of skin ripped off," she told an outlet about her costume. "It's basically like me naked… All my veins and blood will all be visible. You don't feel quite naked with it because it is so colorful."

Sharing how she came up with the costume idea, Klum shared, "This is my thirteenth Halloween party this year and I wanted something different.I was thinking how it would look if I had all my skin ripped off, and so... voila!"

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

jenna dewan and channing tatum
Source: @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan filed for divorce from Channing Tatum in 2018.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum went twinning for Halloween in 2017, posing as Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Step Up actress revealed, "When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack. Happy Halloween everyone 🎃."

Kat Graham

kat graham
Source: MEGA

Kat Graham wed Bryant Wood in October 2023.

Kat Graham let her mask do the talking!

Wearing a yellow suit and a matching fedora, she hit the event while sending shivers through fans with her The Mask-inspired outfit based on Jim Carrey's iconic character.

Kate Moss and Jamie Hince

kate moss and jamie hince
Source: MEGA

Kate Moss and Jamie Hince were married from 2011 to 2016.

In 2013, Kate Moss and Jamie Hince sported dark costumes to celebrate Halloween.

Halloween

Lady Gaga

lady gaga
Source: @ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga will appear in 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel.

Lady Gaga haunted fans when she perfectly cosplayed as Edward Scissorhands for Halloween 2017.

LeBron James

lebron james
Source: @kingjames/Instagram

LeBron James ditched his jersey for a creepy costume.

LeBron James' fans surely had a nightmare after seeing the King James in a Pennywise costume.

"Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈" he captioned the post, dominating the fright game.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid

the weeknd and bella hadid
Source: MEGA

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid had an on-again, off-again relationship.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were on point when they dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia in 2018.

Tracee Ellis Ross

tracee ellis ross
Source: @traceeellisross/Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross debuted a new hairstyle at Vogue World 2025.

With the success of the Lupita Nyong'o-led horror film Us in 2019, Tracee Ellis Ross decided to dress up as the Tethered character Red.

"Hi @lupitanyongo it's me again. Another year, another costume. It's the @blackishabc this Tuesday at 9:30pm/8:30c! #blackish #halloween," Ross shared on Instagram.

She also donned the signature red jumpsuit when she posed with her Black-ish costars, whose costumes were also inspired by the hit flick.

