Scarlett Johansson Spotted Strolling Through NYC Without Husband Colin Jost: Photos
Scarlett Johansson likes to go undercover in the real world, too.
On Monday, March 27, the Black Widow star was spotted strolling through the streets of New York City in casual couture. Her style was so simple, you may have walked right passed her on the sidewalks of bustling Manhattan!
Johansson — who tied the knot with her husband, Colin Jost, in 2020 — kept warm in an apple-printed beige zip-up sweater, while attempting to disguise herself form the public in a cream-colored baseball cap and circular shades.
The Under the Skin actress, 38, seemed to be in a conversation of sorts as she wore wired headphones and spoke into the microphone of the earbuds while covering her mouth with her hand.
Johansson's nails were painted a cherry red to match the fruit on her cozy top, as she donned basic jewelry — including minimalistic hoop earrings and dainty bracelets.
The blonde beauty pulled her hair back in a low ponytail beneath her hat and slung an olive green crossbody bag over her chest.
Although the Lucy star was seen solo on Monday, March 27, there has been no signs of distress in her romantic relationship with the Saturday Night Live star. Perhaps he was just at home taking care of their adorable 1-year-old boy, Cosmo.
Johansson additionally shares her 8-year-old daughter, Rose, with Romain Dauriac — who she was married to from 2014-2017.
Both of the award-winning actress' cute little ones are sweetly named after flowers, however, Cosmo's name has quite a hilarious origin story.
"We just threw a bunch of letters together," Johansson joked during a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2022. "I just really thought it was charming and our friends liked it."
Jost is not only a doting dad to his 1-year-old son, but a "great" stepfather to Rose as well, a source revealed to Us Weekly last October.
“Colin is an extremely hands-on dad, he always makes a big fuss over little Cosmo,” the insider explained of the comedian, noting he “always makes a point to pitch in” and let Johansson relax.
As a stepdad, Jost is "very respectful and caring," the source concluded at the time.