Scarlett Johansson Says Her Old Management 'Groomed' Her Into Taking On 'Bombshell' Roles

Actress Scarlett Johansson got candid about feeling objectified during her early days in Hollywood this week, alleging her former managers “groomed” her to play “bombshell” roles at a very young age.

“I kind of became, like, an ingénue,” Johansson told host Bruce Bozzi while appearing on his “Table for Two” podcast on Tuesday, December 13.

“Young girls like that are really objectified, and that’s just a fact, so I think whatever box they’re put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go,” the Black Widow icon explained, adding that “now, obviously women really are able more now to choose their own path.”