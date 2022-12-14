Scarlett Johansson Says Her Old Management 'Groomed' Her Into Taking On 'Bombshell' Roles
Actress Scarlett Johansson got candid about feeling objectified during her early days in Hollywood this week, alleging her former managers “groomed” her to play “bombshell” roles at a very young age.
“I kind of became, like, an ingénue,” Johansson told host Bruce Bozzi while appearing on his “Table for Two” podcast on Tuesday, December 13.
“Young girls like that are really objectified, and that’s just a fact, so I think whatever box they’re put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go,” the Black Widow icon explained, adding that “now, obviously women really are able more now to choose their own path.”
Johansson, now 38, said that as these external pressures coincided with her teen years, when she was navigating her own relationship with “desirability and sexuality,” she seemingly found herself further boxed into overly-sexual roles.
SCARLETT JOHANSSON SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON HOLLYWOOD FABLE THAT SHE HAD SEX IN WHAT SURPRISING PLACE?!
"I think because of that trajectory that I had been sort of launched towards, I really got stuck in this,” the MCU maven explained.
“I was kind of being groomed in a way to be this what you call this bombshell type of actor,” she continued. “I was playing the other woman and this object of desire and, you know, I suddenly found myself cornered in this place, like, I couldn’t get out of it.”
SCARLETT JOHANSSON SUES DISNEY FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT, CLAIMS THEY STIFFED HER OUT OF MILLIONS BY RELEASING 'BLACK WIDOW' ON DISNEY+
Taking on extremely sultry parts over and over again seemingly took a toll on the star, with Johansson explaining that she was tired of playing those kinds of roles.
“I think for that kind of bombshell [role] that burns bright and quick, and then you don’t have much opportunity beyond that, and I just felt like I was burning out so quickly,” she added.
As such, the mom-of-two said it’s important to bestow the importance of enjoying one’s craft onto younger generations.
“I think that’s an important lesson to teach girls and boys — to pursue work that is satisfying,” the Lost in Translation lead said.