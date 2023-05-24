Ariana Madix Reveals Tom Sandoval Had Intercourse 'in My Guest Room' With Raquel Leviss While She Was Asleep in Juicy Tell-All Interview
Ariana Madix is not holding back about being backstabbed by former boyfriend Tom Sandoval and ex-best friend Raquel Leviss.
The Vanderpump Rules star sat down for her second tell-all interview since her very public heartbreak during the Wednesday, May 24, episode of "Call Her Daddy."
During the explosive chat with host Alex Cooper, Madix revealed Sandoval once hooked up with Leviss in the home both he and his former girlfriend of nine years own together.
"They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***ed her," Madix shockingly spilled.
In March, the reality world was shook to its core when it was revealed that Madix discovered explicit images of Sandoval and Leviss on her former partner's phone.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," Sandoval said in a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 8. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
The former beauty queen also apologized to her former best friend, writing on social media: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships," she continued. "I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."