'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Scheana Shay Details Moment She Found Out Brock Davies Cheated on Her: 'I Slapped Him Across the Face' Sept. 15 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay opened up to Next Gen NYC star Gia Giudice about the moment she found out her husband, Brock Davies, cheated on her. “Ironically, I was sitting down to watch an episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey with him,” Shay began. “Swear to God. It was Easter and we had just gotten home from a great day with my family.”

Scheana Shay Thought Brock Davies Was Playing a 'Dumb Joke' When He Confessed to Cheating

Scheana Shay looks back on the exact moment she found out husband Brock cheated on her. pic.twitter.com/1l60qhXeUF — Page Six (@PageSix) September 15, 2025 Source: @pagesix/X Scheana Shay thought Brock Davies was kidding about cheating on her.

The couple sat down to get their “Jersey fix” and right before she hit play, Davies told her he needed to “talk” to her about “something.” “And I’m just like, ‘Okay,’” she continued. “And he looked serious, but then also, I’m like, as he starts saying the words to me, I’m like, ‘What kind of dumb joke is this?’ Like this isn’t funny. And I’m so confused because I’m just like, is there a hidden camera? Like I don’t get what you’re trying to do here.” Shay noted she realized he wasn’t playing a prank and was serious as she “saw it in his eyes” and knew he was telling her “the truth.”

Scheana Shay 'Froze' After Brock Davies Confirmed He Cheated on Her

Source: MEGA Scheana Shay said she was 'devastated' when Brock Davies said he cheated.

“I just froze,” she added. “Like, I was in shock. I was pissed. I was devastated. I didn’t know what to do. So I slapped him across his face. You know, that was deserved.” As OK! reported, Shay confirmed Davies cheated in her memoir, My Good Side, which came out July 22. “I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer,” she wrote. “I had spent so much time fighting off my anxiety and convincing myself that just because Tom cheated on Ariana [Madix] didn’t mean Brock would ever cheat on me. Now, I was finding out just how wrong I was.” She revealed she was shocked by his confession.

Scheana Shay 'Threw a Rubik's Cube' at Brock Davies After His Shocking Admission

Source: MEGA Scheana Shay was 'sick' to her stomach when Brock Davies confessed his infidelity.

“As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that — at the time — he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else,” she elaborated. “I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed.” She described she was “unable” to contain her “rage” and, aside from slapping him, “threw a Rubik’s Cube in his direction.” Davies "didn't know what to say" in response. "What could he possibly say?" she asked. "He’d done what he’d done, and it wasn’t going to go away or be swept under the rug. Still, I wanted details. I had to know who the woman was and why he’d so blatantly betrayed me, particularly during such a vulnerable period of my life."

Brock Davies Gave Scheana Shay a Letter About His Infidelity

Source: MEGA Brock Davies gave Scheana Shay a letter he wrote about his affair.