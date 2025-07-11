Why Scheana Shay Never Revealed Husband Brock Davies' Affair: 'You'll Hear the Side of My Story' in New Book
Scheana Shay is finally opening up about one of the darkest chapters in her personal life — and why she kept quiet for so long.
Before the release of her tell-all memoir My Good Side, the Vanderpump Rules star explained why she didn’t go public with her husband Brock Davies’ cheating scandal when it happened in 2021 while she was pregnant with their daughter.
“In my book, I get to make it about me, and you'll hear the sides of my story that I have never shared until now in the book, in my own words, with my control of the narrative for once,” she said during the July 4 episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast. “There are some things that I haven't been as forthcoming about, or maybe that I never corrected the narrative on.”
“Never shared my side of the story because I've been afraid, or thought, if I tell people what I'm actually going through, then they're gonna think that I'm trying to take the attention off what someone else is going through, and make it about me,” she continued.
The reality star said that the betrayal particularly left her “completely sick to my stomach.”
“I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer,” she vented in an excerpt via Glamour, referring to her daughter, who’s currently 4 years old.
Davies, according to Shay, explained his actions by saying he was terrified about becoming a dad again and didn’t feel like he deserved it — so instead of dealing with his issues, he “chose to sleep with someone else.”
“I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed,” she said.
Shay revealed that the personal trainer had reconnected with the woman — someone he had known before they met — outside his gym, F45 Training East Hillcrest in San Diego. From there, a "brief affair" began.
Davies didn’t come clean until rumors started swirling in 2023, linking him to her former Vanderpump costar Rachel Leviss — just as the “Scandoval” drama exploded involving Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.
As a result, Shay said she “couldn’t contain her rage.”
“I slapped him and threw a Rubik’s cube in his direction, which he dodged,” she recalled. “To this day, every time I see a Rubik’s cube, it triggers me, pulling me right back to this incredibly dark moment in my life. Same goes for any mention of an F45 gym.”
The two tied the knot in 2022, and at the time, Shay wasn’t sure their marriage would survive after the shocking confession.
The couple eventually worked through it, and Davies even tried to make amends in writing. One year after the affair ended, he drunkenly handed her a letter with every detail — more than she ever wanted to know.
Shay's memoir contains a lot of other mind-boggling revelations.
“There's a lot about my past, my family, my earlier life experiences that I think the readers will be shocked by,” she explained. “I think people think they know everything about me, but after reading this book, you will, because you 100% do not right now. I can promise you that.”
Shay thinks that only “a side of me from reality TV, you know a side of me from my podcast, my YouTube, you put it all together, you've maybe got, I don't know, let's say 80 percent of me, but the book will give you the rest.”