Why Scheana Shay Never Revealed Husband Brock Davies' Affair: 'You'll Hear the Side of My Story' in New Book

Before the release of her tell-all memoir My Good Side, the Vanderpump Rules star explained why she didn’t go public with her husband Brock Davies’ cheating scandal when it happened in 2021 while she was pregnant with their daughter.

“In my book, I get to make it about me, and you'll hear the sides of my story that I have never shared until now in the book, in my own words, with my control of the narrative for once,” she said during the July 4 episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast. “There are some things that I haven't been as forthcoming about, or maybe that I never corrected the narrative on.”

“Never shared my side of the story because I've been afraid, or thought, if I tell people what I'm actually going through, then they're gonna think that I'm trying to take the attention off what someone else is going through, and make it about me,” she continued.