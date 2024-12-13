Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Reveals She Had a 'Sleepover' With Ryan Phillippe After His Divorce From Reese Witherspoon
Scheana Shay continues to name-drop.
On the Friday, December 13, episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast, the reality star claimed she used to rub elbows with a few Hollywood hunks years ago — including Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.
"I used to go to [Dan Tana's] on Thursday nights with my old roommate. She was dating Jesse Bradford, you know from Bring It On?" the mom-of-one, 39, recalled. "Him, Ryan Phillippe, Breckin Meyer, they had this boys group and every Thursday they would do a boys dinner and then go out to the club. So we were like, 'Well we’re going to do a girls dinner since we were only invited to the club part.'"
Shay guessed she was around 22 or 23 during their gatherings, noting of the father-of-three, 50, "He was single during the times that we were all hanging out."
The Vanderpump Rules alum admitted she once had a "sleepover" with the Cruel Intentions star but insisted, "We did not hookup. No, we were just friends."
The actor married Witherspoon, 48, in 1998, but they separated in 2006. Two years later, their divorce was finalized, and they still co-parent their kids, daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon Phillippe, 21.
Scheana, who divorced Mike Shay before marrying Brock Davies in 2022, hasn't been shy about her encounters with celebrities while living in Los Angeles over the years.
In fact, on an episode of VPR, she hinted she once hooked up with John Mayer during an orgy.
After the episode aired, an insider claimed her story wasn't true — however, she doubled down on the hookup during an April episode of her podcast.
"I’m sure John doesn’t love being a story line on Vanderpump Rules, but where did he deny this? When I looked at the article, it looks like they just kind of made this up," Scheana stated of The Sun's source who shot down the allegation. "There weren’t quotes from John. There weren’t quotes from his team. There was nothing else in there."
The brunette beauty also noted that when she was hanging out with the musician, 47, years ago, their romance was covered in the tabloids.
"When that [resurfaced on social media recently], I was like, ‘Oh, I forgot about that.’ And nothing was ever denied then," she pointed out. "So just interesting that The Sun is putting more rumors out and trying to dispel other things."