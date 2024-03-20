Scheana Shay Hints She Had an Orgy With John Mayer: 'My Body Was a Wonderland'
It seems Scheana Shay and John Mayer got down and dirty!
During the Tuesday, March 19, episode of Vanderpump Rules, the cast played the classic, old-school game "Never Have I Ever," prompting the reality star to make a shocking bedroom confession about her freaky past.
In the game, each player admits something they've never experienced before. If another participant has done whatever was stated, they are required to take a sip of their drink, indicating to the rest of the group that they have, in fact, participated in the typically NSFW scenario.
At one point, someone appeared to use the prompt "never have I ever had an orgy," as Shay made her way to a confessional to further spill the tea.
The scene cut to producers asking the reality star when she had an orgy — implying she confessed to the act — and Shay revealed, "it was with an A-list celebrity."
"Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland, I’ll say that," the 38-year-old teased, seemingly referring to Mayer's hit 2001 song "Your Body Is a Wonderland."
While she didn't specifically name-drop Mayer, the song reference appeared to be a clear giveaway — especially after Shay already previously opened up about her and the 46-year-old's sexual relations.
During a 2020 episode of the "Flashbacks" podcast, Shay detailed a timeline of her history with Mayer, whom she first met at a party at the Grand Havana room at some point between 2008 and 2009.
At the time, Mayer was at the event with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston, while Shay was there as an employee serving drinks.
"I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them," the Bravo star recalled. "Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Shay seemed to hit it off with Mayer and Aniston, as they invited her to an after-party, but she was admittedly too wasted to attend.
The "Sweet & Sour" singer appeared to leave a lasting impression on Mayer, considering he got her number from a friend and started seeing Shay shortly after he and Aniston called it quits on their relationship.
"I was living with [The Hills star Stacie Adams] at the time," Shay stated. "This went on for about six months. … It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on."
Toward the end, however, Shay grew jealous of how close Adams and Mayer had become, noting, "even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking and there were, like, a lot of things."
Shay has since moved on with her husband, Brock Davies, whom she tied the knot with in 2021, though Mayer — an infamous ex of pop star Taylor Swift — remains single.