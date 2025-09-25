Casting Shake-Up? Scheana Shay Has 'Not Filmed a Single Scene' for 'The Valley' Season 3, Insider Claims
Sept. 25 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
Scheana Shay may not be appearing on the upcoming season of The Valley, according to some new reports.
While taping for Season 3 is underway, Shay has not taped a single episode of the show, insiders claim.
Scheana 'Has Yet to Film' for 'The Valley' Season 3
“I’m hearing so far that well, clearly, Lala Kent has filmed … I’m also hearing that Scheana has yet to film,” Up and Adam Live’s Adam Newell dished via Instagram on September 8.
He also noted Shay was absent from Danny and Nia Booko’s Sip and See for their new daughter and Kristen Doute’s new baby.
“What I’m hearing is that she has not filmed a single scene yet and that’s coming from The Valley cast… That’s coming from people on the cast who are saying this,” he added.
Production Is Allegedly Upset With Scheana
Another report from the “Cocktails and Gossip” podcast implied production was upset with Scheana for prior comments she’d made. The starlet admitted to staging a scene on Vanderpump Rules and called Lisa Vanderpump out for allegedly using her.
“Bravo wasn’t happy with how much Scheana said on her book tour and some of the stuff in her book. I think they felt that she kind of threw production under the bus,” they dished. “So I think she tried to invent that feud with Lala, which Lala referred to as ‘Scheana Scheana-ing.’”
Scheana Shay May Be Upset With Lala Kent
While Scheana previously claimed she was unhappy with “subtle digs” Lala made about her, the podcasters noted Scheana may have been upset by Lala’s role on The Valley.
“Scheana is likely pissed at Lala, not only about the lack of support with the book, but it seems to me that Lala, who wasn’t really being mentioned to be on The Valley full-time at least, essentially took her spot,” they claimed.
The Valley has gone through some changes as of late. Jax Taylor, who appeared on the first two seasons, announced he was leaving the series in July.
Jax Taylor's Departure From 'The Valley'
“After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley,” Taylor shared. “Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and co-parenting relationship. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”
As OK! reported, the cast was blindsided by Jax’s exit.
"Most of the cast were notified that filming was going to begin at the end of the summer," a source shared. "They expected Jax would be a part of the new season because — even as late as yesterday — he hadn't said otherwise. This is a huge surprise."
The Valley’s third season is expected to air on Bravo in 2026.
Bravo doesn't comment on casting.