Casting Shake-Up? Scheana Shay Has 'Not Filmed a Single Scene' for 'The Valley' Season 3, Insider Claims

Scheana Shay may not be appearing on the upcoming season of The Valley, according to some new reports. While taping for Season 3 is underway, Shay has not taped a single episode of the show, insiders claim.

Scheana 'Has Yet to Film' for 'The Valley' Season 3

View this profile on Instagram Adam Newell (@upandadamlive) • Instagram photos and videos Source: @updandadamlive/Instagram Adam Newell said Lala Kent has filmed but Scheana Shay has not.

“I’m hearing so far that well, clearly, Lala Kent has filmed … I’m also hearing that Scheana has yet to film,” Up and Adam Live’s Adam Newell dished via Instagram on September 8. He also noted Shay was absent from Danny and Nia Booko’s Sip and See for their new daughter and Kristen Doute’s new baby. “What I’m hearing is that she has not filmed a single scene yet and that’s coming from The Valley cast… That’s coming from people on the cast who are saying this,” he added.

Production Is Allegedly Upset With Scheana

Source: Bravo Production may be angry Scheana Shay called out Lisa Vanderpump.

Another report from the “Cocktails and Gossip” podcast implied production was upset with Scheana for prior comments she’d made. The starlet admitted to staging a scene on Vanderpump Rules and called Lisa Vanderpump out for allegedly using her. “Bravo wasn’t happy with how much Scheana said on her book tour and some of the stuff in her book. I think they felt that she kind of threw production under the bus,” they dished. “So I think she tried to invent that feud with Lala, which Lala referred to as ‘Scheana Scheana-ing.’”

Scheana Shay May Be Upset With Lala Kent

Source: Bravo Scehana Shay may be angry at Lala Kent for taking her spot on 'The Valley.'

While Scheana previously claimed she was unhappy with “subtle digs” Lala made about her, the podcasters noted Scheana may have been upset by Lala’s role on The Valley. “Scheana is likely pissed at Lala, not only about the lack of support with the book, but it seems to me that Lala, who wasn’t really being mentioned to be on The Valley full-time at least, essentially took her spot,” they claimed. The Valley has gone through some changes as of late. Jax Taylor, who appeared on the first two seasons, announced he was leaving the series in July.

Jax Taylor's Departure From 'The Valley'

Source: Bravo Jax Taylor exited 'The Valley' in July.