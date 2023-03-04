Raquel Leviss Insists She Was 'Open To Building A Friendship With' Katie Maloney But She Was 'Never Warm Or Welcoming To Me'
For Raquel Leviss, it's not always sisters before misters!
In a sneak peek at an upcoming interview, the Vanderpump Rules star explained why she chose to align with Tom Schwartz over Katie Maloney when the two decided to divorce.
"I knew I would have to pick a lane, but Katie and I were never close. She was never, like, super warm and welcoming to me," shared the influencer. "And I was open to building a friendship with her, but if I’m choosing sides, I choose Schwartz."
The girls' relationship took an even worse turn when Leviss, 28, somewhat jokingly asked Schwartz, 40, to kiss her at a concert, with the former revealing Maloney, 36, then became "passive-aggressive" towards her.
Maloney and Schwartz tied the knot in 2019, but announced in March 2022 they were headed their separate ways — however, their plans to stay amicable clearly didn't work out, as after their split, Schwartz and Leviss did in fact kiss.
"Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no side to choose," she wrote via an Instagram post. "We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."
Meanwhile, Leviss found herself in hot water with some of her other costars yet again, as on Friday, March 3, rumor spread she hooked up with Schwartz's pal Tom Sandoval, 39, who had been in a relationship with Ariana Madix since 2013.
The longtime loves allegedly split when Madix, 37, caught wind of the gossip, with one outlet claiming they were "on the outs" for several days beforehand.
No one involved in the alleged tryst has said anything on the matter, tough Leviss' ex-boyfriend James Kennedy commented, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."
Leviss and Kennedy broke up in December 2021 after becoming engaged that May. The duo began dating in 2016.
Leviss shared her side of the story on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast.