Raquel Leviss Insists She Was 'Open To Building A Friendship With' Katie Maloney But She Was 'Never Warm Or Welcoming To Me' 

"I knew I would have to pick a lane, but Katie and I were never close. She was never, like, super warm and welcoming to me," shared the influencer. "And I was open to building a friendship with her, but if I’m choosing sides, I choose Schwartz."

The girls' relationship took an even worse turn when Leviss, 28, somewhat jokingly asked Schwartz, 40, to kiss her at a concert, with the former revealing Maloney, 36, then became "passive-aggressive" towards her.