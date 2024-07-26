OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Scheana Shay
OK LogoREALITY TV

'I Don't See How We Can Continue': Scheana Shay Shares Shocking News About 'Vanderpump Rules' Returning

Picture of Scheana Shay
Source: MEGA

Scheana Shay thinks 'girl power' needs to return to 'Vanderpump Rules.'

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vanderpump Rules is currently on a hiatus from filming, and star Scheana Shay recently spoke out about if fans can expect more episodes of the Bravo series in the future.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: MEGA

Scheana Shay doesn't think the entire cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' can return.

“I hope we can move forward still doing this show, but I just don’t see how we can continue with everyone,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, the girls need to come back,” Scheana claimed. “We need some girl power.”

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: MEGA

Ariana Madix has been keeping busy outside of 'Vanderpump Rules' with tons of new opportunities.

Article continues below advertisement

Typically, Vanderpump Rules films every summer, but this is the first time they haven't been seen with cameras in their faces. Shay made it clear that even without filming, her schedule is still chock-full, sharing, “I just went to London. My daughter just started preschool. I’ve got her in swim lessons, dance lessons, all of the things."

“So we’re keeping our summer very busy,” Shay added.

The girls Shay is referring to include Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney. Without her saying so, it’s clear she’s likely intimating that Tom Sandoval could not move forward with the group as a whole.

Shay’s comments come right off the heels of news that Sandoval sued Madix which, after much negative backlash, he claimed he did not understand and withdrew the suit.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: MEGA

Lala Kent was relieved 'Vanderpump Rules' took a pause.

MORE ON:
Scheana Shay
Article continues below advertisement

On June 10, Kent also addressed the show being on hiatus on Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. "Am I scared? Truthfully, I feel a little bit relieved. I want a break," Kent confessed, adding that she “cried every day out of frustration.”

Noting that she “usually looks forward” to filming, Kent shared Season 11 was different for her, as she “dreaded every second.” “Every time they said, 'Hey, you've got a day off tomorrow,' I cried tears of joy because I was so happy I did not have to engage,” Kent confessed. ”I have never felt that way before."

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, which became a huge topic on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Showrunner Alex Baskin also has spoken out the show being on pause.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 11, Baskin shared, “We thought the break was the right way to go because, to your point, we would have run this back again fairly quickly and it’s clear that everyone needs time to reset. And we do that, as you said, on the other shows.”

“I think we’re going to take a full look at what the group looks like in a period of time and figure out what we want to do next,” Baskin elaborated. “And that may mean that certain people have to make decisions as well. We don’t want anyone to do the show if it doesn’t make sense for where they are now.” Baskin also addressed the timeline of not filming in the summer, explaining that the show typically is “shot in the early part of July,” but he had issues with that month.

“I don’t think that would have been enough time,” Baskin added. “So, I think we as a show will gather ourselves and look at what we want to do, and that will be informed by what everyone individually wants to do. And then we’ll figure out what the path is going forward.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.