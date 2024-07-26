'I Don't See How We Can Continue': Scheana Shay Shares Shocking News About 'Vanderpump Rules' Returning
Vanderpump Rules is currently on a hiatus from filming, and star Scheana Shay recently spoke out about if fans can expect more episodes of the Bravo series in the future.
“I hope we can move forward still doing this show, but I just don’t see how we can continue with everyone,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, the girls need to come back,” Scheana claimed. “We need some girl power.”
Typically, Vanderpump Rules films every summer, but this is the first time they haven't been seen with cameras in their faces. Shay made it clear that even without filming, her schedule is still chock-full, sharing, “I just went to London. My daughter just started preschool. I’ve got her in swim lessons, dance lessons, all of the things."
“So we’re keeping our summer very busy,” Shay added.
The girls Shay is referring to include Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney. Without her saying so, it’s clear she’s likely intimating that Tom Sandoval could not move forward with the group as a whole.
Shay’s comments come right off the heels of news that Sandoval sued Madix which, after much negative backlash, he claimed he did not understand and withdrew the suit.
On June 10, Kent also addressed the show being on hiatus on Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. "Am I scared? Truthfully, I feel a little bit relieved. I want a break," Kent confessed, adding that she “cried every day out of frustration.”
Noting that she “usually looks forward” to filming, Kent shared Season 11 was different for her, as she “dreaded every second.” “Every time they said, 'Hey, you've got a day off tomorrow,' I cried tears of joy because I was so happy I did not have to engage,” Kent confessed. ”I have never felt that way before."
Showrunner Alex Baskin also has spoken out the show being on pause.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 11, Baskin shared, “We thought the break was the right way to go because, to your point, we would have run this back again fairly quickly and it’s clear that everyone needs time to reset. And we do that, as you said, on the other shows.”
“I think we’re going to take a full look at what the group looks like in a period of time and figure out what we want to do next,” Baskin elaborated. “And that may mean that certain people have to make decisions as well. We don’t want anyone to do the show if it doesn’t make sense for where they are now.” Baskin also addressed the timeline of not filming in the summer, explaining that the show typically is “shot in the early part of July,” but he had issues with that month.
“I don’t think that would have been enough time,” Baskin added. “So, I think we as a show will gather ourselves and look at what we want to do, and that will be informed by what everyone individually wants to do. And then we’ll figure out what the path is going forward.”