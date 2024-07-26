'I Don't See How We Can Continue': Scheana Shay Shares Shocking News About 'Vanderpump Rules' Returning

Showrunner Alex Baskin also has spoken out the show being on pause.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 11, Baskin shared, “We thought the break was the right way to go because, to your point, we would have run this back again fairly quickly and it’s clear that everyone needs time to reset. And we do that, as you said, on the other shows.”

“I think we’re going to take a full look at what the group looks like in a period of time and figure out what we want to do next,” Baskin elaborated. “And that may mean that certain people have to make decisions as well. We don’t want anyone to do the show if it doesn’t make sense for where they are now.” Baskin also addressed the timeline of not filming in the summer, explaining that the show typically is “shot in the early part of July,” but he had issues with that month.

“I don’t think that would have been enough time,” Baskin added. “So, I think we as a show will gather ourselves and look at what we want to do, and that will be informed by what everyone individually wants to do. And then we’ll figure out what the path is going forward.”