Tom Sandoval Is 'in No Way' Suing Ex Ariana Madix as He Drops Lawsuit and Fires His Attorney

“Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos , whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana,” the reality star, who filed a lawsuit against the blonde beauty for accessing explicit videos of Raquel Leviss , wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 18. “He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it.”

Tom Sandoval announced he's not suing his ex Ariana Madix after all.

The singer claimed, “The words ‘New Lawsuit’ or ‘Suing’ were not articulated to me."

But he admitted he "should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter.”

Sandoval, 41, then said he's "removed from Matt Geragos from my legal team.”