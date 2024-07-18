Tom Sandoval Is 'in No Way' Suing Ex Ariana Madix as He Drops Lawsuit and Fires His Attorney
Tom Sandoval announced he's not suing his ex Ariana Madix after all.
“Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana,” the reality star, who filed a lawsuit against the blonde beauty for accessing explicit videos of Raquel Leviss, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 18. “He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it.”
The singer claimed, “The words ‘New Lawsuit’ or ‘Suing’ were not articulated to me."
But he admitted he "should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter.”
Sandoval, 41, then said he's "removed from Matt Geragos from my legal team.”
“In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I had no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana," he said. “Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives.”
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval, who cheated on Madix with Leviss, claimed the Broadway star tried to look at videos of him and Leviss without having “authorization or permission.” The lawsuit also alleged that Madix provided copies of these videos to “Leviss and third parties” without Sandoval’s consent.
Some of the Vanderpump Rules cast responded to the ordeal, including Scheana Shay.
“I keep getting messages about this lawsuit,” she noted. “I know you’re all waiting for me to weigh in, so here’s what I have to say. Tom Sandoval — s--- thing to do after a s-------- thing you already did. Like what are you thinking?”
“No, this is not someone I want to be friends with,” she continued. “This is not who I align in my values with.”
Shay continued to stick up for her friend Madix, who dated Sandoval for nine years before they broke up.
Call me a f------- idiot,” Shay exclaimed. “I said it at the finale — don’t make me look like an idiot. Well, you did. So many thoughts.”
“I think it negates any remorse that you tried to show at the reunion saying Raquel was like a coward and whatever you said about her suing Ariana,” she added, stating it's "cruel" and "vile" to sue Madix. “Y’all were together for almost a decade. You shared a mortgage. You shared bills. You shared passcodes. Okay? She knew your password. So this invasion of privacy? F--- off. That’s my rant for the day.”