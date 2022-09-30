Former Scientologist Insists Tom Cruise Is Religion's 'Biggest Asset': 'There's A Lot Of Time & Money Put Into Keeping Him Happy'

"The appeal that Scientology pushes to celebrities is that 'We can help you communicate well to other people. And we can help you control and express your emotions.' And for artists, that’s what their livelihood is," he explained, then shifting his focus to longtime member Tom Cruise.

"There is a lot of time and attention and money and effort put into keeping Tom Cruise happy," he revealed. "David Miscavige believes that Tom Cruise is the greatest asset that Scientology has, and he treats him that way."