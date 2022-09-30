Former Scientologist Insists Tom Cruise Is Religion's 'Biggest Asset': 'There's A Lot Of Time & Money Put Into Keeping Him Happy'
Former Scientologist executive Mike Rinder isn't afraid to spill the tea about the controversial religion. While promoting his new book, A Billion Years, the 67-year-old offered his opinion on why Hollywood stars in particular seem to have taken a liking to the Church.
"The appeal that Scientology pushes to celebrities is that 'We can help you communicate well to other people. And we can help you control and express your emotions.' And for artists, that’s what their livelihood is," he explained, then shifting his focus to longtime member Tom Cruise.
"There is a lot of time and attention and money and effort put into keeping Tom Cruise happy," he revealed. "David Miscavige believes that Tom Cruise is the greatest asset that Scientology has, and he treats him that way."
In fact, in his tome, Rinder claimed Scientology leaders were the ones who helped "facilitate" the actor's divorce from Mimi Rogers. According to the author, Cruise voiced his desire to split from his first wife after he met Nicole Kidman on the Days of Thunder set, so the star's auditor, Greg Wilhere, was "assigned to get Mimi to agree to a divorce so Tom could marry Nicole."
He called the situation "highly unusual," stating something like that "would never have happened with a normal Scientologist."
Despite the religion appointing the Top Gun lead, 60, as their poster boy, Rinder pointed out that the dad-of-three hasn't been as forthcoming about Scientology as he once was.
"I don’t think that he will ever be as vocally shilling for Scientology as he was some years ago. He seems to have restrained," he noted. "I guess the studios probably finally convinced him that it wasn’t good for his box office to be pushing Scientology."
Stars such as Elisabeth Moss and Kristie Alley are active Scientologists, while some celebrities, like Laura Prepon and Leah Remini, revealed they've left the church.
Rinder made his claims during the Wednesday, September 28 episode of SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show.