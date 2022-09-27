Scientology 'Created A Distance Between' Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman, Former Religious Exec Claims
Nearly 21 years after Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s famous divorce — one long whispered to have origins in the Top Gun star’s Scientology beliefs — it seems we may finally have some clarity surrounding the role of religion in the couple’s 2001 split.
According to former Scientology officer Mike Rinder, Kidman and Cruise’s breakup was at least partially catalyzed by the actor facing a religious “audit” after seemingly pulling away from the faith while he and his wife were filming Eyes Wide Shut together in 1997.
During their time on the flick’s London set, Cruise allegedly began screening calls from Scientology leader David Miscavige, a snub that prompted the higher-up to “audit” the actor.
Described as a process of exploring one’s current and past lives with the intention of ridding them of negative influences and helping them reach a “clear” status, this ordeal seemingly led to Cruise being “gradually drawn back into the world of Scientology.”
This audit also “created a distance between” him and Kidman, Rinder claimed in his new book, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. Part of this, he says, stemmed from both the fact that Kidman had reportedly “never expressed particular eagerness for her Scientology courses or auditing,” and that her father worked as a psychiatrist.
“Had she not been Mrs. Tom Cruise, she would not have been eligible to participate in OT levels at all due to her familial connection to psychiatry,” Rinder explained, referencing Scientology’s negative views on the practice.
Between her reluctance to go all in on Scientology and her father’s line of work, the church reportedly grew more and more suspicious of the star, prompting church exec Marty Rathbun to allegedly even spy on her.
“Rathbun worked with [Hollywood lawyer] Bert Fields to hire infamous PI Anthony Pellicano to spy on Nicole and tap her phone,” Rinder recalled.
A representative from the Church later denied these allegations. “The Church never ordered or participated in any illegal wiretapping,” they said. “Mike Rinder is an inveterate liar who seeks to profit from his dishonesty. He supports himself by orchestrating the harassment of his former Church and its leader through false police reports, incendiary propaganda and fraudulent media stories.”