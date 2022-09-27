Scientology 'Created A Distance Between' Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman, Former Religious Exec Claims

Nearly 21 years after Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s famous divorce — one long whispered to have origins in the Top Gun star’s Scientology beliefs — it seems we may finally have some clarity surrounding the role of religion in the couple’s 2001 split.

According to former Scientology officer Mike Rinder, Kidman and Cruise’s breakup was at least partially catalyzed by the actor facing a religious “audit” after seemingly pulling away from the faith while he and his wife were filming Eyes Wide Shut together in 1997.

During their time on the flick’s London set, Cruise allegedly began screening calls from Scientology leader David Miscavige, a snub that prompted the higher-up to “audit” the actor.