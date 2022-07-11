OK Magazine
The Star & The Royal! Tom Cruise Gazes At Kate Middleton During Wimbledon — Photos

tom cruise and kate middleton at wimbledon pp
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 11 2022

Two peas in a pod! Tom Cruise was supposedly gazing at Kate Middleton when they both attended Wimbledon during the women's singles on Saturday, July 9.

While watching Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur, the royal, 40, was just three rows in front of the actor, 60.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from the outing!

tom cruise and kate middleton at wimbledon
Source: Mega

The Top Gun star, who wore a blue suit and a matching tie, was all smiles as he sat in the stands.

tom cruise and kate middleton at wimbledon
Source: Mega

Meanwhile, the mom-of-three — who shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with Prince William — looked gorgeous in a polka dot frock.

"Another year, another incredible tournament here @wimbledon. Congratulations to @djokernole on becoming Men’s singles Champion again today and to all the players who participated over the past two weeks. Last but not least, to the staff, team and community who make this special event happen 👏🎾🍓," she wrote on Instagram.

tom cruise and kate middleton at wimbledon
Source: Mega

The Hollywood star, who is friendly with William and Kate, was also in the stands on Sunday, June 10.

Cruise, William and Kate all linked up when they were seen at the Top Gun premiere in London. The producer said that Queen Elizabeth is "a woman who I greatly admire."

"I think she's someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion," he continued.

tom cruise and kate middleton at wimbledon
Source: Mega

"What she's accomplished has been historic ... I have great respect for her and when they asked [me to take part in this event] I said instantly, 'it would be my honor' to be here," he gushed.

tom cruise and kate middleton at wimbledon
Source: Mega

Kate, who wore a yellow dress on July 10, also handed out trophies on both days. "A beautiful day for a brilliant match. Congratulations to both players but also to all the unsung heroes that make this tournament what it is. @Wimbledon you make us proud each and every year!" she wrote.

