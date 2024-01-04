Volunteers Leave Joe Biden's Campaign in 'Droves' Over the Administration's Handling of Israel-Gaza Conflict

Expressing their discontent, the campaign staffers published an anonymous letter on Medium on Wednesday, January 3, demanding that President Biden call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Like so many others, we continue to be devastated by Hamas's attack against Israeli civilians on October 7 — it was a vile assault, one that touched the consciousness of the country," the letter read. "The subsequent killing of 20,000 Palestinian civilians, however, has struck the same societal nerve. We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past by allowing the actions of Hamas to justify such further violence against civilians."

They argue that failure to address these concerns could have negative implications for his chances of being reelected in 2024.