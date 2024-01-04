Volunteers Leave Joe Biden's Campaign in 'Droves' Over the Administration's Handling of Israel-Gaza Conflict
In an alarming development for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, a group of his own campaign staffers has issued a warning that volunteers are leaving "in droves" due to concerns over the president's handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict.
This news comes at a time when Biden is already under immense pressure from members of his own party regarding the United States' policies towards the conflict.
The tensions in the region were sparked by surprise attacks from Hamas on Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the taking of 240 hostages, including American citizens.
In response, Israel launched an extensive air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of roughly 22,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.
Expressing their discontent, the campaign staffers published an anonymous letter on Medium on Wednesday, January 3, demanding that President Biden call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
"Like so many others, we continue to be devastated by Hamas's attack against Israeli civilians on October 7 — it was a vile assault, one that touched the consciousness of the country," the letter read. "The subsequent killing of 20,000 Palestinian civilians, however, has struck the same societal nerve. We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past by allowing the actions of Hamas to justify such further violence against civilians."
They argue that failure to address these concerns could have negative implications for his chances of being reelected in 2024.
This exodus follows the resignation of a U.S. Department of Education policy adviser, Tariq Habash, who cited the president's handling of the conflict in Gaza as the reason for his departure. Habash, who was appointed by the Biden administration, claimed he had exhausted all avenues of expressing his objection to the administration's leaders.
Habash is the second known Biden official to resign in protest over the president's Israel policy. Josh Paul, former director of congressional and public affairs for the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, stepped down in October when Biden ordered the acceleration of arms transfers to Israel.
Criticism of Biden's stance on Israel has not been confined to his own administration. Former staffers of ex-President Barack Obama, White House staffers and appointees from his own administration have all voiced their disapproval.
Additionally, 64 members of Congress, all Democrats, have called for a ceasefire or an end to Israel's military actions in Gaza, according to the progressive Working Families Party.