'She Deserves to Be Heard': Scooter Braun Pleads for People to Listen to 14-Year-Old Survivor Amid Hamas-Israel War

Scooter Braun is pleading for people to hear out survivors amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel war. "PLEASE SHARE. SHE IS A 14 YEAR OLD GIRL. This might be the most important thing I have ever posted. She deserves to be heard. I’m not asking you to ignore others. I’m not asking you to stop praying for any child in Gaza or in Israel. I’m just asking you to hear her. Stop tearing down posters. #bringthemhome," the music mogul, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 13.

"I met an amazing 14-year-old girl, and as I see people around the world try to figure out the right thing to do. I think it's important we talk about humanity and there's posters being ripped down. I want to give you her story so it becomes real for you. It doesn't mean you can't have humanity for other people, it doesn't mean you can't have humanity for children in Gaza, it doesn't mean you can't have humanity for any crisis around the world. When you hear this story, I ask you to have humanity for the 240 hostages, and I am just going to give you my Live and let you tell your story," Braun, who is doing everything he can to meet and help survivors and is planning on doing more behind the scenes to help, OK! has learned, continued before passing the phone to the teenager, named Ella.

The girl explained she woke up on October 7 to the "horrors of shouting Arabic and sounds of gunshots." She then said they heard someone knocking on their door, but they ignored it and stayed quiet.

Scooter Braun is doing everything he can to meet with survivors amid the war.

Ella was later rescued by a special unit. "They removed us to another house across the street. We were there with three more families," she said. "There were seven kids, the ages between 3 to 8. There was me and four adults. We stayed there and the army surrounded the house." They later had to leave, and "there was blood all over the floor," she said. "I am 14. I don't think any girl or boy who is 14 needs to see anything like this, but I was the older sister and my little brother, I covered his eyes, and we kept walking. They fired at the house, we ran back and ran out again."

"It looked like someone dropped a huge bomb on everything," she added. "I saw bodies in terrible conditions. I don't want to know what happened to these poor souls." Ella's grandmother got hit by two bullets, but she luckily survived. "She's a strong woman and that is how we are," she declared.



However, Ella had to identify her father's body. "It was him, and they shot him," she said. "I buried him one day after that. I am proud of my dad. I love him and that he is my dad, even though I didn't call him that because I didn't feel complete and comfortable letting him hear it. I regret not telling him this when he was alive. I hope he hears me from above, and I hope he knows I love him and proud of him."



Of course, people praised the teenager for her strength — and applauded Braun for speaking out during this tough time. One person wrote, "Scooter you are amazing 🇮🇱🙏🏻 thank you so much," while another said, "Thank you! It’s the most important thing u ever posted 💙💙💙💙." A third person added, "I hope people listen. This young lady is making a difference."