Scott Disick Enjoys Passover Dinner With His & Kourtney Kardashian's 3 Kids: See Photos!
Chag Sameach! Scott Disick went all out to celebrate Passover with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.
On the first night of the holiday, the reality star shared a few snaps from the dinner he hosted, showing both of his sons wearing a traditional yamaka.
"Happy passover people," he captioned one kitchen shot, which showed nine bowls of matzo ball soup, while another photo depicted his two eldest kids sitting side-by-side at the table.
It's unclear if cameras were rolling for the gathering, though as OK! reported, the dad-of-three, 39, will be in Season 3 of Hulu's The Kardashians, which premieres on Thursday, May 25.
"Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," a source spilled last month to a news outlet. "He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis [Barker's] storyline, [but] he felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season."
The Talentless founder's healthy state of mind also helped him make the decision to return, and the source noted he's "in a very good place right now. He is a devoted father to his children with Kourtney."
The New York native's relationship with Kourtney's family is also as solid as ever, with an additional insider noting, "The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself. They love him and want him to love himself just as much."
In fact, Kris Jenner herself debunked rumors last summer that the brood cut off the former party boy.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," the momager, 67, declared on social media. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"
Kourtney, 43 — who he split from in 2015 after a nine-year on-off relationship — echoed that sentiment on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, noting, "Scott and I, we're going to be in each other's lives forever."