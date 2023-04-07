Scott Disick Enjoys Passover Dinner With His & Kourtney Kardashian's 3 Kids: See Photos!

"Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," a source spilled last month to a news outlet. "He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis [Barker's] storyline, [but] he felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season."

The Talentless founder's healthy state of mind also helped him make the decision to return, and the source noted he's "in a very good place right now. He is a devoted father to his children with Kourtney."