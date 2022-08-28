Kris Jenner Stands Up For Scott Disick Following Rumors He's Been 'Excommunicated' From The Family

"Scott Disick has reportedly been 'excommunicated' by the Kardashians," Paper Magazine captioned a photo of Disick on Instagram.

However, the ever protective momager, 66, set the record straight. "Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," she wrote on Saturday night, August 27. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"