Kris Jenner Stands Up For Scott Disick Following Rumors He's Been 'Excommunicated' From The Family

Aug. 28 2022, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

On his team! Kris Jenner voiced her support for Scott Disick after rumors swirled that the Talentless founder was no longer as welcome as he once was at family events.

"Scott Disick has reportedly been 'excommunicated' by the Kardashians," Paper Magazine captioned a photo of Disick on Instagram.

BUDDING ROMANCE? SCOTT DISICK SPOTTED HOLDING HANDS WITH KIMBERLY STEWART THE NIGHT BEFORE HIS CAR CRASH

However, the ever protective momager, 66, set the record straight. "Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," she wrote on Saturday night, August 27. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"

Fans flocked to the comments to praise the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch for sticking up for the father-of-three.

"Love you and the example you set as a strong family unit, inspirational," one user replied, with another adding, "you tell them mama Kris 👏❤️."

A third chimed in, "Hopefully he is shown more this season on the kardashians!"

As OK! previously reported, Disick is currently filming another season of the hit Hulu show despite feeling "distanced" from the family.

SCRUFFY SCOTT DISICK GOES ON RARE SHOPPING OUTING AFTER FANS POKE FUN AT HIM FOR COPYING KIM KARDASHIAN'S SKIMS LINE

"Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group," a source dished of the strained relationship between the two exes, who share Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. "He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are."

Although Disick may be feeling left out when it comes to family get-togethers, he's keeping himself busy with a budding new romance. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has been spotted cuddling up with longtime friend Kimberly Stewart., who he has reportedly been "dating for a few months" now.

"Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott," an insider spilled. "Kourtney knows how true love can come out of friendships because she is living proof of that. Being friends with Travis gave them such a strong foundation."

