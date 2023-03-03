Scott Disick's Son Mason, 13, Surprisingly Almost As Tall As Dad In Rare Outing
Mason has hit a growth spurt! Scott Disick and son, 13, were spotted on an outing in L.A.
The eldest son is almost as tall as his dad when the pair stepped out in Beverly Hills. Scott wore a gray sweater, tan pants and Nike sneakers, while Mason wore a black graphic T-shirt and maroon pants.
The photograph showed the father-of-three with his arm around his first child. Additionally, a red-headed woman joined the duo as they went shopping and grabbed some ice cream.
Scott shares his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.
In December, the Kardashian family celebrated Mason’s coming of age in style with a huge bar mitzvah.
Auntie Kim Kardashian noticed her nephew’s sudden maturing when she posted on Instagram to honor Mason’s birthday.
“The day has come where you’re taller [than] me now,” she said.
“I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday,” the Skims founder added.
As OK! previously reported, Scott seems to be taking dad duty more seriously.
On Valentine’s day, the reality TV star spent the day celebrating with his children. The 39-year-old posted photos of Reign in front of the extravagant set up.
"Big v day," said Scott, while Reign posed beside three piles of presents that included a massive teddy bear, candy — and Penelope even received a Tiffany bag.
Meanwhile, Kourtney was off with her new hubby, Travis Barker. The pair took a trip to the mountains, leaving their kids behind.
An insider revealed that Scott and Kourtney have distanced themselves since she married Barker. The source added that there’s “tension” between the two men.
"Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions. He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have," spilled the insider.
Due to the ex’s strained relationship, Scott’s screentime on The Kardashians has been cut significantly.
"Scott's not filming 24/7 with them. He's focusing on making money separate from the show because he doesn't have that financial support anymore. He's looking for brand partnerships and his next career move, especially after his spin off show [Flip It Like Disick] flopped," the source added.
Page Six previously reported on Scott and Mason's outing.