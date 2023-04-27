Awkward! Scott Disick Makes NSFW Comment on Kim Kardashian's Instagram Selfie
Oh, lord! Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from her Paris trip to confirm she'll be attending the Monday, May 1, Met Gala, and while her post was innocent enough, Scott Disick just had to push the envelope by making a dirty joke.
"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met," the mom-of-four captioned the set of photos, which showed her hanging out with the late Karl Lagerfeld's famous feline, Choupette.
Disick's response? "Nice p***," he quipped.
The NSFW comment proves the dad-of-three, 39, and Kardashian, 42, are still on good terms despite his messy split from her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares his three children with.
Kourtney, 43, and the Flip It Like Disick star continue to coparent Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, but ever since the Poosh founder began dating now-husband Travis Barker, 47, Scott has spent less time with the family.
“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” a source revealed to a news outlet after their May 2022 nuptials. “He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”
Nonetheless, when rumor spread that the Talentless founder had been exiled from the Kardashian-Jenner crew, matriarch Kris Jenner, 67, promptly shut down the gossip.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," she stated on social media. "We love him and not true!"
The famous brood proved as much by including him in Season 3 of The Kardashians, which will debut on Thursday, May 25.
"Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," a source disclosed to a publication. "He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis' storyline."
In the end, "He felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season."