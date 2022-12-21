Kourtney Kardashian's Husband Travis Barker & Ex Scott Disick Still Have 'Tension' Between Them: 'It's No Secret'

According to a source, after the Poosh founder and Disick were “so on and off for so many years" her drummer-spouse, whom she wed in a lavish Italian ceremony in May, “felt like they needed a clean break once he and Kourt got together.” Kardashian has been “happy to co-parent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line.”

The Kardashians star and the Talentless founder, who also share daughter, Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, officially called off their relationship in 2015 after first getting together in 2006.