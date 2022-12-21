OK Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian's Husband Travis Barker & Ex Scott Disick Still Have 'Tension' Between Them: 'It's No Secret'

Dec. 20 2022, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Travis Barker and Scott Disick have yet to mend fences. After Kourtney Kardashian's husband was noticeably absent from her son Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah, insiders say the "tension" between Barker and the father-of-her-children has been “no secret" to those around them.

scott disick focusing great dad kourtney travis baby together
“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” the source revealed. “He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER’S EX-WIFE SHANNA MOAKLER 'DON'T HAVE A RELATIONSHIP OR FRIENDSHIP OF ANY SORT': SOURCE

According to a source, after the Poosh founder and Disick were “so on and off for so many years" her drummer-spouse, whom she wed in a lavish Italian ceremony in May, “felt like they needed a clean break once he and Kourt got together.” Kardashian has been “happy to co-parent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line.”

The Kardashians star and the Talentless founder, who also share daughter, Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, officially called off their relationship in 2015 after first getting together in 2006.

khloe kardashian not allow daughter sleepovers kourtney kardashian house
Although the two were broken up for years after she first got together with Barker, the Flip It Like Disick star had a difficult time accepting their romance. "Instead of being happy for her when she fell in love, Scott just got really bitter," an insider spilled.

FORMER KARDASHIAN BODYGUARD CLAIMS SCOTT DISICK WAS OFFERED BRIBE TO STAY AWAY FROM HIS & KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S KIDS

kourtney kardashian scott disick upset
"He even tried to convince her that she was making a mistake!" the source continued, adding that their kiddos have taken the brunt of their rift. "The brutal truth is they have to choose between him and Kourtney."

"He did everything in his power to torment her and Travis," the insider explained, noting Disick "tried to make Kourtney look like the bad guy. That's why she's angry."

Life & Style spoke to insiders about Barker and Disick's tension.

