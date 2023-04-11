Snubbed! Scott Disick, Travis Scott & Kanye West Left Out Of Kardashian-Jenner Easter Celebration
As usual, Kris Jenner went all out to celebrate the holidays with her extended family, but it appeared a couple of her grandkids' fathers didn't join in on the Easter festivities this year.
The matriarch decorated her California home from top to bottom, and when Queen of My Castle Designs artist Tiffany Huett Hill disclosed that the reality star placed an order, it was revealed Kanye West, Scott Disick and maybe even Travis Scott weren't at the shindig.
"When @krisjenner calls, you answer! Such a total dream painting these for a family where they’ll be displayed so beautifully and shown in so many new places!" Hill wrote on a photo showing off monogrammed 29 baskets. "I am on cloud 9 over here! Keep dreaming big, y’all!"
While all of the ladies in the brood and their kids' names appeared — as well as that of some family friends — there didn't seem to be one for Kourtney Kardashian's ex Disick or Kim Kardashian's ex West. There was one that read "Travis," but since Kourtney's husband Travis Barker's kids were mentioned, that one likely belonged to the drummer, with Kylie Jenner's on-off beau being left in the dust.
It's unclear what West or Scott were up to, though Disick revealed via Instagram he was having a blast in Miami with a few friends.
Despite the snub, it's believed the father-of-three will have more screen time in the next season of Hulu's The Kardashians, which debuts on Thursday, May 25.
- Scott Disick Enjoys Passover Dinner With His & Kourtney Kardashian's 3 Kids: See Photos!
- Scott Disick Makes Rare Appearance In 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Trailer After Signing Lucrative Contract — Watch
- Scott Disick 'Barely Has Words' To Express What Penelope 'Means To Him' As Fans Declare He's 'A Great Dad': See Sweet Photo
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," a source disclosed. "He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis' storyline, but he felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season."
Kris also made it clear she would never cut off any of her loved ones even in the wake of breakups.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," the mom-of-six replied when someone spread a rumor about their falling out. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!"