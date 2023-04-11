Snubbed! Scott Disick, Travis Scott & Kanye West Left Out Of Kardashian-Jenner Easter Celebration

As usual, Kris Jenner went all out to celebrate the holidays with her extended family, but it appeared a couple of her grandkids' fathers didn't join in on the Easter festivities this year.

The matriarch decorated her California home from top to bottom, and when Queen of My Castle Designs artist Tiffany Huett Hill disclosed that the reality star placed an order, it was revealed Kanye West, Scott Disick and maybe even Travis Scott weren't at the shindig.