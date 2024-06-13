Scott Disick Flirts With Khloé Kardashian While She's Wearing SKIMS Nipple Bra: 'Those Things Look Good'
A new season of The Kardashians, the same old Scott Disick.
On the Thursday, June 13, episode of the family's reality show, the dad-of-three made a few suggestive comments when he was chatting with Khloé Kardashian while she was wearing the SKIMS nipple bra.
"Those things look good," Disick, 41, told the mom-of-two, 39.
Later in the conversation, Kris Jenner, 68, also noticed Kardashian's chest, asking, "Is that the nipple bra?"
"I just said that!" noted the Talentless founder.
"I just, I mean, you can’t stop looking," admitted the matriarch, to which Disick added, "I mean, I look no matter what."
Disick has always been flirtatious with the Good American designer despite the fact that she's the sister of his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 45.
In fact, just last season, he admitted Khloé would make a great girlfriend.
"If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" Kris asked Scott, to which he responded by turning to Khloé and asking, "How tall are you?"
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," Scott said. "She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."
In a confessional scene, the momager admitted, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé."
"Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé," she quipped. "The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé ... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."
An insider previously shared that their banter is purely platonic, but they sometimes ham it up since it "gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show."
"It happens when there are no cameras around, too. They like to flirt," the source shared with a news outlet. "They know it drives Kourtney nuts and is a great story line. They think it’s quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value."
Both Khloé and Scott have been single for quite some time, something they discussed on another episode of The Kardashians.
After the Flip It Like Disick star asked if there was any chance she would ever reconcile with unfaithful baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 33 — to which she said no — she complained that "everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating."
"I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!" she added, referring to their son.
Scott was last romantically linked to model Rebecca Donaldson in 2022.