Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick's Flirty Banter 'Gets More Eyes on the Show': 'They Think It's Funny'
Khloé Kardsahian and Scott Disick have always been flirty with one another — despite the latter being her sister's baby daddy.
Now, a source claims it's all in good fun, and the two are into the story line on Hulu's The Kardashians. “It gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show,” said an insider.
According to the source, the banter isn't just to make good television. “It happens when there are no cameras around, too,” they said about the duo, who have remained close ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott split in 2015. “They like to flirt.”
The pair didn't always get along: in a 2009 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mom-of-two slapped Kourtney's then-boyfriend. In the years since, Scott and the Good American co-founder have formed an unbreakable bond.
As OK! previously reported, Kris Jenner thought Scott has the hots for her daughter.
"I can't live with just having my kids," he said about putting dating on the back burner, which promoted Kris to ask him where he goes to meet women.
"If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" Kris asked Scott.
Scott then looked to the former TV host and asked, "How tall are you?"
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," Scott replied. "She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."
Kris then shared her thoughts in her confessional.
"I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé," she stated "Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé ... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."
The insider said it is unlikely the two are actually more than friends, as they love to push people's buttons. “They know it drives Kourtney nuts and is a great story line,” noted the insider. “They think it’s quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value."
