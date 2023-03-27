Scott Disick Makes Rare Appearance In 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Trailer After Signing Lucrative Contract — Watch

“I’ve never seen this much drama in my life," Disick, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, said in the Monday, March 27, preview — which will debut on the streaming platform on May 25.

The 39-year-old's return to the reality show comes as he reportedly signed quite a lucrative deal to return. "Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," an insider spilled.