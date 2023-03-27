Scott Disick Makes Rare Appearance In 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Trailer After Signing Lucrative Contract — Watch
Scott Disick is back on reality television where he belongs!
In the trailer for Season 3 of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Talentess founder seemed to be heavily featured after fans complained about how little he was seen in the prior installments.
“I’ve never seen this much drama in my life," Disick, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, said in the Monday, March 27, preview — which will debut on the streaming platform on May 25.
The 39-year-old's return to the reality show comes as he reportedly signed quite a lucrative deal to return. "Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," an insider spilled.
"He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis Barker's storyline," a source explained of Disick. "He felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season."
"Scott is in a very good place right now and he is a devoted father to his children with Kourtney," the insider continued. “The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself. They love him and want him to love himself just as much.”
The Flip It Like Disick star has been majorly keeping to himself since the start of the year, seemingly admitting why he's a bit antisocial these days. "Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message he shared to Instagram read. "They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people."
"Ain't that the truth," the native New Yorker —who dated the Poosh founder on and off from 2006 until 2015 — wrote alongside the quote.
Disick may have been alluding to his current dynamic with the mother-of-his children after she married the Blink 182 drummer. “Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” an insider revealed.
“He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have," the source continued.