Scott Disick Unfazed by Kourtney Kardashian’s Father's Day Tribute to Travis Barker

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Scott Disick reportedly does not feel upset over Kourtney Kardashian’s decision to leave him out of her recent Father’s Day tribute to her husband, Travis Barker. A source said that Disick respects the relationship between Kardashian and Barker. The insider stated, “Kourtney and Scott’s kids love Rocky, Scott respects their relationship and didn’t take her leaving him out of her Father’s Day post personally.”

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Source: mega The former flames share three kids.

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The tribute featured a photo of Barker and Kardashian captioned “baby daddy,” showcasing their affection for one another. Disick shares three children with Kardashian: Mason, Penelope and Reign. The couple ended their nearly nine-year relationship in 2015.

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“He is happy that his kids are happy and that Travis is so easy to get along with,” the source dished. Additionally, the insider clarified that Kardashian’s omission of Disick was not intended as a slight. “Kourt and Travis are such a strong family unit now, it just felt right to pay tribute to Travis,” the source explained.

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Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram;MEGA Scott Disick is said to be focused on his children and their happiness rather than social media posts.

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Fans have previously scrutinized Kardashian for similar Father’s Day posts. In 2024, she faced criticism for praising Barker in a post directed only to him. This scenario raises questions about how Disick feels regarding these tributes. Kardashian, now 47, married Barker, 50, in 2022. Their son, Rocky, was born in 2023. Disick, who is 43, navigates co-parenting while witnessing Kardashian’s new life with Barker.

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The change in Disick’s demeanor is notable, especially considering his emotional struggles during Kardashian’s engagement to Barker in 2021. Sources indicated that he was having a difficult time, saying, “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.” In contrast, Disick’s current response marks a significant shift. Kardashian and Barker recently attended the Tribeca Film Festival, making their first joint red carpet appearance in over two years.

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Source: MEGA The insider added that the blended family dynamic has become more comfortable over time.

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The couple has also been open about their challenges, revealing in the documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear that they suffered a miscarriage before Rocky’s birth. Kardashian expressed her heartbreak, stating, “When we lost the baby, we were devastated. We cried for days.” This revelation adds complexity to their story, as they had hoped to name their unborn daughter Tulip. Their emotional journey resonates with fans, shedding light on their commitment to family.