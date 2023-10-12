OK Magazine
Scott Disick Misses 'Close' Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian, Admits Co-Parenting Used to Be 'Great'

Source: mega
By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Scott Disick was an open book on the Thursday, October 12, episode of The Kardashians.

In one scene, the dad-of-three talked to Khloé Kardashian about her current co-parenting situation, as she's allowing ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson to live with her and their two kids as his house is repaired.

Source: mega

On the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' Scott Disick touched on his current relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The Good American co-founder, 39, explained she's set "boundaries" with the NBA player, 32, since she wants to keep it platonic, which reminded Disick, 40, of how he used to be with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"The fact that you guys are able to be close and be with your kids — it’s a great scenario. I’ve been there," the New York native confessed, making it seem as though he and his baby mama, 44, no longer have a good relationship as they raise Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Source: mega

The co-parents dated on and off for nine years until 2015.

The co-parents' broken bond stems from the pregnant star's romance with husband Travis Barker, 46.

Disick touched on the tough situation during a 2022 episode of the family's Hulu show, admitting, "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend."

Source: mega

The pregnant reality star moved on with Travis Barker.

"Now we’re really just more co-parenters. I’d say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life," the Talentless designer admitted of no longer being super friendly with his baby mama.

"This is probably the first time in fifteen years that we have had a really long break from having cameras follow our every move. And I think it got a little lonely," he added of the period when Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended and The Kardashians had yet to begin filming.

Scott Disick
Source: mega

Disick has been single for over a year.

"Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change," said Disick. "Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on."

As OK! reported, the exes grew even more distant when Kourtney and her husband tied the knot in 2022, a special moment that was followed by a pregnancy announcement this summer.

"Now that she’s starting a family with Travis, there isn’t room for Scott anymore," an insider told a magazine. "She never knew what she was missing until she got together with Travis and can’t believe she put up with Scott’s BS for so long."

The pair still has to "communicate and see each other when they’re picking up the kids or dropping them off," but "that’s all the exposure she wants," the source shared.

However, Kris Jenner, 67, denied rumors that Scott was exiled from the blended brood.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," she stated via social media. "We love him and not true!"

