Scott Disick Looks Healthy in New Photo After His Shockingly Gaunt Appearance Reportedly Prompted Him to Quit Ozempic
Scott Disick appears to be in better shape after reportedly going overboard with his Ozempic use.
On the night of Monday, May 21, the reality star uploaded a photo on Instagram that showed him relaxing outside on a scenic balcony while wearing a pricey new watch.
"Lounging and living with my new ap [sic] thanks to @musiccitytimepieces," the dad-of-three, 40, captioned the post.
Disick wore a casual long-sleeved grey tee, black pants and sunglasses in the shot, which also revealed he still had a full beard.
In March, the New York native's thin physique and sunken eyes sparked concerns from fans and friends alike, with a source telling a news outlet he started using the popular weight-loss injection to get rid of his "dad bod."
Disick started gaining extra pounds after a 2022 car accident resulted in a back injury, causing him to be less active. The source explained that the Talentless founder saw Ozempic as "the easy way out ... [but] it has clearly gone too far and, of course, the family is worried about him."
Once Kourtney Kardashian's ex heard the public outcry, he decided to seek professional help.
"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was," a separate source shared. "Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was also spurred to make a change after his baby mama, 45, started airing out her concerns to their inner circle.
“Kourtney knows the importance of a father in your life — and she also knows what it is like to lose a father, and Scott knows too,” a source told a news outlet, referring to the 2003 death of Robert Kardashian and Jeffrey Disick's passing in 2014.
"Kourtney has been worried about him — she does when it pertains to their kids," the insider continued of their two sons, Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11. "She wants to see Scott as healthy as possible. Her kids need a father. She's not had many major heart-to-hearts with him, but she has sent some tough love to Scott to help him improve."
"It is an uphill and constant battle, but a healthy and happy Scott is what everyone wants," the source added of the Flip It Like Disick star. "If he didn't start getting help, she would likely have gone full force to help him out, but Kourtney has her own life, so she mainly went through others to get his attention."