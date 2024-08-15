Scott Eastwood Reveals How Dad Clint Eastwood Is Holding Up After Shocking Death of His Girlfriend
Clint Eastwood's son Scott spoke out for the first time almost one month after his father lost his girlfriend of 10 years, Christina Sandera.
“Everyone is great,” Scott told E! News, adding that his father is “doing ok.” Scott wrapped his brief statement by expressing gratitude for even being asked about the topic.
At the time of her death, Clint confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, sharing that his girlfriend was “a lovely, caring woman” that he “will miss... very much.” Although very few details surrounding Christina’s passing were revealed at first, The New York Post confirmed her cause of death as a heart attack. Christina’s death certificate listed her specific reason for passing as a “cardiac arrhythmia,” which is when the heartbeat’s timing or pattern is abnormal. It was also noted that “atherosclerotic coronary artery disease” contributed to her untimely demise at the age of 61.
While the pair had dated for a decade after they met — Christina was a hostess at Clint’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant — they were known for being private about their relationship’s details. Aside from losing his girlfriend, Clint — who turned 94 on May 31 — recently listed a property he owns in Carmel, Calif., for sale. The mansion boasts 11,400 square feet and features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The property resides in a gated community.
For his part, Scott is getting ready for his movie 1992 to come out on August 30. The film, which is produced by Snoop Dogg, is billed as being about the following: “Mercer is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide.”
According to Screen Anarchy, Snoop Dogg explained why this film was important to him, sharing that “1992 was a life-changing time for me, from Deep Cover to The Chronic." Noting that things in his life were “coming together” during that year, he shared the juxtaposition that, at the same time, “everything in L.A. was coming apart.” “1992 is a heist movie that really captures all of that,” the rapper added. “This movie is about an L.A. moment.” Scott plays Riggin Bigby in the upcoming film and is billed as one of the stars of the movie, alongside Ray Liotta, Dylan Arnold, and Tyrese Gibson.