Scott Eastwood Reveals How Dad Clint Eastwood Is Holding Up After Shocking Death of His Girlfriend

While the pair had dated for a decade after they met — Christina was a hostess at Clint’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant — they were known for being private about their relationship’s details. Aside from losing his girlfriend, Clint — who turned 94 on May 31 — recently listed a property he owns in Carmel, Calif., for sale. The mansion boasts 11,400 square feet and features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The property resides in a gated community.

For his part, Scott is getting ready for his movie 1992 to come out on August 30. The film, which is produced by Snoop Dogg, is billed as being about the following: “Mercer is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide.”