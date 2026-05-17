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Scott Patterson's Departure From 'Sullivan's Crossing' Shakes Up Season 4 Premiere

photo of Scott Patterson
Source: MEGA

Scott Patterson’s unexpected exit from 'Sullivan’s Crossing' leaves fans shocked as Season 4 begins.

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May 17 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

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The Season 4 premiere of Sullivan's Crossing made headlines with Scott Patterson’s surprising exit from the series.

In the episode aired on April 20, Maggie, played by Morgan Kohan, mentioned that Sully “just left,” expressing her concern about maintaining the outpost while he is “on vacation” in Ireland.

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image of Scott Patterson’s sudden absence from 'Sullivan’s Crossing' surprised fans during the Season 4 premiere.
Source: MEGA

Scott Patterson’s sudden absence from 'Sullivan’s Crossing' surprised fans during the Season 4 premiere.

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Patterson’s absence from the main credits highlighted his departure, which left fans speculating about the future of the show. Prior to the premiere, Us Weekly reported that Patterson, 67, would not return as Sully. Roma Roth, the executive producer and showrunner, confirmed that the series would continue without him physically present but emphasized his character's importance.

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image of The actor's character Sully was written as being away in Ireland, leaving other characters to manage without him.
Source: MEGA

The actor's character Sully was written as being away in Ireland, leaving other characters to manage without him.

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Season 3 of Sullivan’s Crossing ended with Sully leaving for Ireland, beginning a new chapter in his life. Season 4 picks up the next day, with Sully still overseas,” Roth explained.

She added that there is potential for Sully to return in future seasons.

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image of The actor confirmed his departure was due to creative differences, not his own decision to leave.
Source: MEGA

The actor confirmed his departure was due to creative differences, not his own decision to leave.

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The actor hinted at his surprising departure through an Instagram post, stating, “The creative differences were becoming untenable.”

He clarified that it was not his decision to leave, refuting claims that the show moved on from him.

“It’s unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite,” Patterson stated.

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Source: @scottgordonpatterson/Instagram
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Chad Michael Murray, who plays Cal, has weighed in on Patterson’s exit, highlighting the show’s commitment to storytelling.

“There are various, different things that transpire. You just never know,” he noted.

Murray reassured fans that Sully's legacy remains intact within the narrative.

“He still exists in this world, and there’s still that relationship. And he built the Crossing,” he explained.

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image of Fans are now watching closely to see how the show evolves without one of its central characters.
Source: MEGA

Fans are now watching closely to see how the show evolves without one of its central characters.

As Sullivan’s Crossing continues to air on The CW, the impact of Patterson’s departure will be a focal point for both the cast and viewers.

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