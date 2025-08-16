or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Netflix
OK LogoPHOTOS

Now Streaming: Must-Watch Shows That Fill the 'Sullivan's Crossing' Void on Netflix

sullivans crossing
Source: The CW Network/YouTube

Here are three shows you should dive into right after binge-watching Sullivan's Crossing.

Profile Image

Aug. 16 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 has landed on Netflix, delighting fans of the beloved CW series who discovered it recently.

If you've devoured the latest season and feel a Sullivan's Crossing-sized hole in your heart, don't worry. OK! has expertly curated a list of recommendations on Netflix packed with romance, small-town charm and family drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Ginny & Georgia

ginny georgia
Source: NETFLIX

First up is Ginny & Georgia, where a beautiful woman, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), arrives in a small town with her two children in tow, escaping a complicated past. As they settle into Wellsbury, Mass., Georgia's history looms ominously over them. Meanwhile, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) finds herself embroiled in her own drama, forming a close bond with the boy-next-door, Marcus (Felix Mallard), while becoming friends with his sister, Maxine (Sara Waisglass).

This romantic yet intense series, filled with laughter, makes for an ideal follow-up to Sullivan's Crossing.

Article continues below advertisement

Ransom Canyon

ransom canyon
Source: NETFLIX
MORE ON:
Netflix

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Another gem to consider is Ransom Canyon, based on the novels by Jodi Thomas. The show centers on Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a Texas rancher who is a pillar of his community but grapples with the heart-wrenching loss of his wife and teenage son in a tragic car accident. As corporate interests threaten his land, Staten must overcome his stoicism and lean on local dance hall owner, Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), for support.

The series presents a captivating blend of scheming plots and slow-burn romances, with tension building as secrets surrounding Staten's son's death come to light.

Article continues below advertisement

Gilmore Girls

gilmore girls
Source: NETFLIX

Fans of the small-town narrative won't want to miss Gilmore Girls. This iconic series not only stars Sullivan's Crossing's Scott Patterson as Luke Danes, but also features Chad Michael Murray in its first season.

Gilmore Girls follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), who have always faced the world together after Lorelai gave birth at 16. When Rory gets accepted into an elite private school, Lorelai is compelled to reconnect with her wealthy parents (Kelly Bishop and Edward Herrmann) to navigate the family dynamics that follow. Their lives change forever.

Whether you're in the mood for coming-of-age tales, family dramas, or stirring romances, these shows promise to keep that sweet Sullivan's Crossing spirit alive. Happy watching!

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.