Now Streaming: Must-Watch Shows That Fill the 'Sullivan's Crossing' Void on Netflix

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 has landed on Netflix, delighting fans of the beloved CW series who discovered it recently. If you've devoured the latest season and feel a Sullivan's Crossing-sized hole in your heart, don't worry. OK! has expertly curated a list of recommendations on Netflix packed with romance, small-town charm and family drama.

Ginny & Georgia

First up is Ginny & Georgia, where a beautiful woman, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), arrives in a small town with her two children in tow, escaping a complicated past. As they settle into Wellsbury, Mass., Georgia's history looms ominously over them. Meanwhile, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) finds herself embroiled in her own drama, forming a close bond with the boy-next-door, Marcus (Felix Mallard), while becoming friends with his sister, Maxine (Sara Waisglass). This romantic yet intense series, filled with laughter, makes for an ideal follow-up to Sullivan's Crossing.

Ransom Canyon

Another gem to consider is Ransom Canyon, based on the novels by Jodi Thomas. The show centers on Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a Texas rancher who is a pillar of his community but grapples with the heart-wrenching loss of his wife and teenage son in a tragic car accident. As corporate interests threaten his land, Staten must overcome his stoicism and lean on local dance hall owner, Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), for support. The series presents a captivating blend of scheming plots and slow-burn romances, with tension building as secrets surrounding Staten's son's death come to light.

Gilmore Girls

Fans of the small-town narrative won't want to miss Gilmore Girls. This iconic series not only stars Sullivan's Crossing's Scott Patterson as Luke Danes, but also features Chad Michael Murray in its first season. Gilmore Girls follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), who have always faced the world together after Lorelai gave birth at 16. When Rory gets accepted into an elite private school, Lorelai is compelled to reconnect with her wealthy parents (Kelly Bishop and Edward Herrmann) to navigate the family dynamics that follow. Their lives change forever.