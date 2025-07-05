Scott Wolf's Reckless Driving Arrest Revealed Just Months Before Divorce Shocker

Scott Wolf faced a serious legal issue just months before announcing his divorce from Kelley Wolf, and the details are shocking.

According to a report, the former Party of Five star, 57, was caught driving nearly double the speed limit, putting him in jeopardy of jail time.

An officer with the Utah Highway Patrol pulled Scott over at 7:24 p.m. on May 11, according to court documents. Behind the wheel of his 2019 white Audi Q7, Scott was clocked at an alarming 128 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone. The citation revealed just how reckless his driving was, noting he was exceeding the limit by 63 miles.