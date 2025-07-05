Scott Wolf's Reckless Driving Arrest Revealed Just Months Before Divorce Shocker
Scott Wolf faced a serious legal issue just months before announcing his divorce from Kelley Wolf, and the details are shocking.
According to a report, the former Party of Five star, 57, was caught driving nearly double the speed limit, putting him in jeopardy of jail time.
An officer with the Utah Highway Patrol pulled Scott over at 7:24 p.m. on May 11, according to court documents. Behind the wheel of his 2019 white Audi Q7, Scott was clocked at an alarming 128 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone. The citation revealed just how reckless his driving was, noting he was exceeding the limit by 63 miles.
Despite the reckless speed, Scott managed to avoid causing an accident. Daily Mail reported that the actor explained "he was in a hurry because his child needed to use the bathroom" when confronted by the officer.
A hearing took place on May 28 in San Juan County, Utah, but Scott did not appear in court. He entered a guilty plea to a Class B misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and received a suspended five-day jail sentence, contingent upon paying a $690 fine. The court also placed Scott on six months of probation. Shortly after, he settled the fine and the matter was resolved.
In the midst of these legal troubles, Kelley has also been in the headlines. Following her release from the hospital, Kelley, 48, took to Instagram on June 20 to express her current desires. "There's only one thing I want right now: Peace," she wrote, further stating, "I am not in a hospital. I was discharged…"
The couple's bitter split became public on June 10 when Scott filed for divorce. They share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12 and Lucy, 11.
"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley," Scott stated. "Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."
The turmoil didn't stop there. Kelley has been active on social media, where she posted a video of a concerning police encounter on June 13, during which she appeared to argue with officers. "This is not happening," a voice, presumably Kelley's, is heard saying in the audio clip.
Following the couple's chaotic split, Scott sought a restraining order against Kelley. The court order outlined that Kelley had "engaged in an escalating pattern of behavior that poses a substantial threat of immediate and irreparable harm to the parties' minor children." Allegations suggest that Kelley attempted to remove their children from the U.S., contributing to the judge's decision to award Scott temporary sole physical and legal custody.
Additionally, the ruling granted Scott exclusive use of their Utah home. On social media, Kelley mentioned staying with family and friends during this tumultuous time.
Scott's legal battles and the drama surrounding his marriage took a turn when police responded to a call from a distressed female at their home.
During the investigation, an unidentified man alleged that he had been assaulted, claiming that an unnamed woman had choked him. However, no arrests were made, and the alleged victim later declined to press charges.