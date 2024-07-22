Pete Davidson Was Required to Visit a Morgue and Take an '8-Hour Class on Dead Bodies' to Get Reckless Driving Charge Dismissed
Pete Davidson had to go an unconventional route to get his reckless driving charge from 2023 dismissed.
The comedian discussed the ordeal during his Saturday, July 20, stand-up show in Atlantic City, N.J, explaining the steps the judge made him take before he could have the incident wiped from his record.
According to an attendee who spoke to a news outlet, the Saturday Night Live alum, 30, explained that the charges were dismissed just two days before his show, as he quipped to fans, "Hooray? I guess. I did something bad. It's not anything really to be celebrated."
The star revealed one of the weirded things he had to do was "visit both a hospital and morgue to confront the fatal consequences of risky choices" — something he thought was a "f----- up" demand by the judge.
"I was like, can I just go to jail for a day? It seems like six weeks of work," he told the crowd.
Davidson admitted he was "pissed off" about going to a morgue and having to partake in an "eight-hour class on dead bodies ... look at a dead body that died from a reckless driving accident" and then write an essay on what he learned.
In addition, he had to take a safe driving course and complete 50 hours of community service, which he did at a medical center where his sister, Casey Davidson, works.
The comedian thought it was odd that we was required to shadow a brain surgeon who was experimenting with cancer treatments given that he has no medical background.
"I think it's funny that I get to observe this great prestigious man because usually to do something like that you have to work very hard or be a doctor yourself," he said. "The other four people who were there shadowing him were four doctors that were part of this program and they were all acting like they won some sort of lottery."
The Bupkis star noted he was "very humbled" by the patients, spilling, "I always feel sorry and s--- [for myself], and I felt very grateful for my life. I couldn't imagine being one of those patients."
Davidson also detailed what went down during his 2023 accident, in which he wound up driving into a Beverly Hills, Calif., home.
The star admitted he didn't see a stop sign in time, so instead of the possibility of hitting and killing someone, he swerved so he would hit the home instead.
"I was so scared," he recalled. "I was freaking out and I had to calm myself down."
Though he was worried he'd be sent to jail, he ended up with just a single misdemeanor.
