Top Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested and Charged With Felony Assault on a Police Officer Outside of PGA Championship Event
Scottie Scheffler, the top golfer in the world, was arrested and taken into custody on Friday, May 17, CNBC reported.
The athlete, 27, was charged with felony assault on a police officer and reckless driving outside of a PGA championship event in Kentucky, the outlet reported.
Scheffler was arrested after he was seen driving on a median toward the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club, but he failed to listen to the officer's order for him to stop, an ESPN reporter, who was on the scene, said.
Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET, the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections website showed. However, just a little bit later at 8:50 a.m., the charges appeared to have been disposed.
ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington said he saw Scheffler, who is supposed to tee off at 10:08 a.m. ET. for the second day of the championship, “detained by police officers, placed in the back of a police vehicle in handcuffs after he tried to pull around what he believed to security.”
“When he didn’t stop the police officer attached himself to the vehicle, Scheffler then traveled another 10 yards before stopping the car," he continued. “The police officer then grabbed at his arm attempting to pull him out of the car before Scheffler eventually opened the door at which point the police officer pulled Scheffler out of the car pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs."
Darlington said the officer told him to "get out of the way," adding, "Right now, he's going to jail, and there's nothing you can do about it."
Scheffler's attorney Steven Romines said it was up to him if he decides to play in the tournament following the incident.
Scheffler, who is currently the World No. 1, shot a four-under 67 in the opening round at Valhalla on Thursday, May 16. He has won four of his last five tournaments, and he recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife, Meredith Scheffler, in mid-May.