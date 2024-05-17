OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Top Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested and Charged With Felony Assault on a Police Officer Outside of PGA Championship Event

scottie scheffler arrested pga tournament
Source: mega
By:

May 17 2024, Published 9:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Scottie Scheffler, the top golfer in the world, was arrested and taken into custody on Friday, May 17, CNBC reported.

The athlete, 27, was charged with felony assault on a police officer and reckless driving outside of a PGA championship event in Kentucky, the outlet reported.

Article continues below advertisement
scottie scheffler arrested pga tournament
Source: mega

The athlete is supposed to tee off around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, for the second day of the tournament.

Scheffler was arrested after he was seen driving on a median toward the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club, but he failed to listen to the officer's order for him to stop, an ESPN reporter, who was on the scene, said.

Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET, the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections website showed. However, just a little bit later at 8:50 a.m., the charges appeared to have been disposed.

Article continues below advertisement
scottie scheffler arrested pga tournament
Source: mega

Scottie Scheffler was booked on Friday, May 17.

Article continues below advertisement

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington said he saw Scheffler, who is supposed to tee off at 10:08 a.m. ET. for the second day of the championship, “detained by police officers, placed in the back of a police vehicle in handcuffs after he tried to pull around what he believed to security.”

Article continues below advertisement
scottie scheffler arrested pga tournament
Source: mega

The sports star was placed in handcuffs by a police officer.

Article continues below advertisement

“When he didn’t stop the police officer attached himself to the vehicle, Scheffler then traveled another 10 yards before stopping the car," he continued. “The police officer then grabbed at his arm attempting to pull him out of the car before Scheffler eventually opened the door at which point the police officer pulled Scheffler out of the car pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs."

MORE ON:
Breaking News
Article continues below advertisement

Darlington said the officer told him to "get out of the way," adding, "Right now, he's going to jail, and there's nothing you can do about it."

Article continues below advertisement
scottie scheffler arrested pga tournament
Source: mega

Scottie Scheffler's attorney said it's up to him if he will participate in the tournament.

Article continues below advertisement

Scheffler's attorney Steven Romines said it was up to him if he decides to play in the tournament following the incident.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Scheffler, who is currently the World No. 1, shot a four-under 67 in the opening round at Valhalla on Thursday, May 16. He has won four of his last five tournaments, and he recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife, Meredith Scheffler, in mid-May.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.