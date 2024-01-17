Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained at Munich Airport Customs for 3 Hours Over $21,000 Watch
Action movie legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at a Munich airport on Wednesday, January 17, for three hours over a $21,000 Swiss watch dispute.
The 76-year-old Terminator actor was reportedly held up at customs for “traveling with a watch he owns” and “might be auctioning” off at a charity he's running in Kitzbuhel, Austria.
Munich’s customs spokesman Thomas Meister told outlets that their agency had “initiated criminal tax proceedings” because the watch “should have been registered” as an “import.”
The watch is reportedly from the Swiss brand Audemars Piguet and is currently estimated to be worth over $21,000.
One source told outlets that Schwarzenegger was “never asked to fill out a declaration form, and he answered every question from customs officers honestly.”
“He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie,” the source continued.
Schwarzenegger reportedly “agreed” to pre-pay potential taxes on the watch — despite it being his personal property.
The '80s action star was released after a lengthy process to pay the taxes on the watch, and he reportedly plans to move forward with the auctioning off of the item on Thursday.
“The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative will properly report it, as all of Arnold’s non-profits do,” an insider told outlets.
“His charity auctions raise millions of dollars every year for after-school programs for kids all over the United States and environmental work around the world," the insider continued. “We hope Germany spends as much energy turning around their economy as they do asking for tax payments for people’s property they bring into the country, and we hope next time they don’t make him pay taxes on his suits.”
As OK! previously reported, Schwarzenegger is also currently dealing with a lawsuit after he allegedly collided with a cyclist while he was behind the wheel of his car.
Joanne Flickinger claims she was riding her bicycle in west L.A. when the action star hit her with his SUV. The court documents alleged Schwarzenegger was driving "with excessive speed" and that he "failed to keep a proper lookout" while on the road.
The court filing stated that the accident left Flickinger with very serious injuries.
This is one of several accidents he's been involved in over the past few years. Insiders close to the actor have commented on his string of mishaps, claiming the Kindergarten Cop actor was "cursed."
