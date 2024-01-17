Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained at Munich Airport Customs for 3 Hours Over $21,000 Watch

The '80s action star was released after a lengthy process to pay the taxes on the watch, and he reportedly plans to move forward with the auctioning off of the item on Thursday.

“The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative will properly report it, as all of Arnold’s non-profits do,” an insider told outlets.

“His charity auctions raise millions of dollars every year for after-school programs for kids all over the United States and environmental work around the world," the insider continued. “We hope Germany spends as much energy turning around their economy as they do asking for tax payments for people’s property they bring into the country, and we hope next time they don’t make him pay taxes on his suits.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!